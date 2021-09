James Spann forecasts a wet start for the Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. WET AT TIMES THROUGH TUESDAY: A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for roughly the northern half of Alabama as very moist air remains parked over the state. Look for occasional showers and a few thunderstorms through Tuesday night, with heavier rain totals over north Alabama. The ground is saturated, so a few flooding problems could develop as the showers will be very efficient rain producers. Additional rain amounts of 1-2 inches are possible in the Flash Flood Watch area over the next 48 hours. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy weather today and Tuesday with a high in the upper 70s today, followed by low 80s Tuesday.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO