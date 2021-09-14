CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in York

 6 days ago

(YORK, PA) Life in York has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the York area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

York / abc27.com

Northern York changes mask exemption policy; Central York allowing exemptions without doctor's note

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York County School District is changing its mask exemption policy. The school sent parents a new request form. Now, students need a physician to sign off for an exemption. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the... Read more

Comments
avatar

Children literally get sick all the time when schools in session.. flus colds all that.. if you don’t feel comfortable with your kids going to school then homeschool

3 likes 2 dislikes 5 replies

avatar

● Children without a mask, like their parents, will DIE of Covid!!! ●

2 replies

York / yorkdispatch.com

Another COVID casualty: For 3rd time in 3 weeks, a York-Adams football game is called off

The COVID casualty list continues to grow for York-Adams League football teams. For the third time in three weeks, a local football program has been forced to call off a game because of COVID-19 issues. The latest game to get called off is the St. James School contest at Fairfield,... Read more

Comments
avatar

imagine that a highly infectious virus that is transmitted to nonvaccinated non mask children when it had been shown to hitting more children...for the love of God children on we are letting get this do ignorance children are our future!!!!

Pennsylvania / lehighvalleylive.com

Lehigh Valley has some ZIP codes where Pennsylvania's coronavirus cases are spiking

Most of the new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Pennsylvania over the last nine days lies in the central part of the state. This includes four ZIP codes in Lancaster County, three in Franklin County and two in York. The ZIP code that abuts Penn State University also recorded 124 cases between August 30 and Wednesday. Read more

York / fox43.com

Restaurant Week York | Wandering Weatherman

YORK, Pa. — New places, new plates. That’s the motto for Restaurant Week. With fall week unofficially Kicking off this past Sunday at “What the Food Trucks”, York continues the festivities this Friday. Featuring 10 days of breakfast, lunch and dinner, residents of south central PA have a wonderful opportunity... Read more

The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
With York News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

