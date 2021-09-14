Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in York
Northern York changes mask exemption policy; Central York allowing exemptions without doctor’s note
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York County School District is changing its mask exemption policy. The school sent parents a new request form. Now, students need a physician to sign off for an exemption. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the... Read more
Children literally get sick all the time when schools in session.. flus colds all that.. if you don’t feel comfortable with your kids going to school then homeschool
● Children without a mask, like their parents, will DIE of Covid!!! ●
Another COVID casualty: For 3rd time in 3 weeks, a York-Adams football game is called off
The COVID casualty list continues to grow for York-Adams League football teams. For the third time in three weeks, a local football program has been forced to call off a game because of COVID-19 issues. The latest game to get called off is the St. James School contest at Fairfield,... Read more
imagine that a highly infectious virus that is transmitted to nonvaccinated non mask children when it had been shown to hitting more children...for the love of God children on we are letting get this do ignorance children are our future!!!!
Lehigh Valley has some ZIP codes where Pennsylvania’s coronavirus cases are spiking
Most of the new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Pennsylvania over the last nine days lies in the central part of the state. This includes four ZIP codes in Lancaster County, three in Franklin County and two in York. The ZIP code that abuts Penn State University also recorded 124 cases between August 30 and Wednesday. Read more
Restaurant Week York | Wandering Weatherman
YORK, Pa. — New places, new plates. That’s the motto for Restaurant Week. With fall week unofficially Kicking off this past Sunday at “What the Food Trucks”, York continues the festivities this Friday. Featuring 10 days of breakfast, lunch and dinner, residents of south central PA have a wonderful opportunity... Read more