Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Beaumont

Beaumont United falls to Montgomery in final moments Despite leading for most of the game, Beaumont United’s football team left Montgomery Friday night still winless on the season. A late turnover led to a game-winning touchdown for the home Bears, handing United a 23-19 loss at Montgomery ISD Stadium. United led by double digits heading into the second... Read more

East Beaumont Timberwolves (PeeWee) I promised my son and nephew that if they won I would post the highlights from their game! The East Beaumont Timberwolves PeeWee held up their end of the bargain so now I'm doing the same! 🎵- 𝐍𝐨 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐄-𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐢 (available on all streaming platforms) To have your song featured (FOR FREE) send an email to usemysong@lambprod.net Read more

Local volleyball team moves game due to impending storm Tropical Storm Nicolas is already impacting local sporting events. Nederland volleyball announced its game against Beaumont United has been moved back to Thursday. The game was originally planned for Tuesday. Read more

