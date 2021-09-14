Your Springfield lifestyle news
MNA calls Trinity Health out for unsafe practices at Springfield hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) is concerned with what they’re calling unsafe practices within Trinity Health, which operates Mercy Medical Center. The MNA sent a letter to Trinity Health CEO Michael A. Slubowski responding to the COVID-19 vaccine requirement that takes effect Sept. 21, 2021. While... Read more
Springfield mask mandate goes into effect Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield will soon require face coverings in public settings, as the city continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to Mayor Domenic Sarno, this is in the best interest of public health right now with the Delta variant spreading quicker than other strains. The... Read more
Springfield among 10 Massachusetts communities reporting high average rate of new COVID cases; See how your town compared
As COVID cases in Massachusetts climb following Labor Day weekend, a group of cities and towns are reporting daily rates of new cases well above the state average. Most of the state’s leaders in average per capita percentage of new cases are small towns, but for several weeks, Springfield has had among the state’s highest numbers of new cases and rate of new cases. Read more
Maybe the uptick in Covid cases is due to the illegal immigrants being transported all over the country?
Springfield has a vaccination rate in the 30% range for minorities. Kids don’t wear masks correctly in schools half the time, or staff for that matter. It’s going to snowball.
Nurses union supports Mercy Medical Center COVID vaccine mandate, calls for increased safety measures
SPRINGFIELD — The Massachusetts Nurses Association, a union representing about 400 nurses at Mercy Medical Center, supports the employee vaccine mandate owner Trinity Health announced in July. But in a letter to Trinity CEO Michael A. Slubowski released Thursday, the local bargaining unit also called for more COVID-19 protections, including... Read more
The union may call for it, just as the teachers union, interesting 'coincidence' but do the nurses and teachers want the experimental clot shot? We'll.see.
Survival of the fittest, My body my choice, and the teachers, doctors, and nurses who are getting sick of it because you know they'll be called fake actors. On the next episode of covid-19 oh yeah that's right Delta variants are still coming soon.