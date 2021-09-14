Your Springfield lifestyle news

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

MNA calls Trinity Health out for unsafe practices at Springfield hospital SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) is concerned with what they’re calling unsafe practices within Trinity Health, which operates Mercy Medical Center. The MNA sent a letter to Trinity Health CEO Michael A. Slubowski responding to the COVID-19 vaccine requirement that takes effect Sept. 21, 2021. While... Read more

Springfield mask mandate goes into effect Monday SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield will soon require face coverings in public settings, as the city continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to Mayor Domenic Sarno, this is in the best interest of public health right now with the Delta variant spreading quicker than other strains. The... Read more

Springfield among 10 Massachusetts communities reporting high average rate of new COVID cases; See how your town compared As COVID cases in Massachusetts climb following Labor Day weekend, a group of cities and towns are reporting daily rates of new cases well above the state average. Most of the state’s leaders in average per capita percentage of new cases are small towns, but for several weeks, Springfield has had among the state’s highest numbers of new cases and rate of new cases. Read more

