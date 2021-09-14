CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Rochester

 6 days ago

(ROCHESTER, MN) Life in Rochester has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Minnesota / kroc.com

Eating Outside Is Awesome In Minnesota - Until the Bees Arrive. One of the best things about Minnesota Summers is that they turn into Minnesota Septembers, when the temperature moderates and we're excited to be outside, especially using restaurant sidewalk and patio seating. But then the bees/wasps arrive. Or really,...

Rochester / kttc.com

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter held a 5K run today in order to raise money to provide veterans and families in need with a service dog. The run kicked off at 9:30 this morning in the Zen Fusion parking lot. The donations will cover...

Rochester / medcitybeat.com

With music beginning to make its way indoors for the fall, one Rochester promoter says it will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours to attend a show. My Town My Music made the announcement on Thursday ahead of its upcoming concert on September...

Rochester / y105fm.com

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - One of the most recognizable characters of the pandemic will be a keynote speaker during a Mayo Clinic ceremony Saturday. And Dr. Anthony Fauci will also be presented with an honorary degree. But he won't be in Rochester in person. Mayo has announced Fauci...

