What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Rochester

Eating Outside in Minnesota Hack: How to Keep the Bees, Wasps and Other Bugs Away Eating Outside Is Awesome In Minnesota - Until the Bees Arrive. One of the best things about Minnesota Summers is that they turn into Minnesota Septembers, when the temperature moderates and we're excited to be outside, especially using restaurant sidewalk and patio seating. But then the bees/wasps arrive. Or really,...

"Run for a Dog" 5K hosted by DAV ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter held a 5K run today in order to raise money to provide veterans and families in need with a service dog. The run kicked off at 9:30 this morning in the Zen Fusion parking lot. The donations will cover...

Rochester music promoter requiring proof of vaccination or negative test to attend show With music beginning to make its way indoors for the fall, one Rochester promoter says it will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours to attend a show. My Town My Music made the announcement on Thursday ahead of its upcoming concert on September...

