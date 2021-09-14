Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Tyler

(TYLER, TX) Tyler-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Tyler Junior college Soccer vs. Paris Junior College Read more

TRENDING NOW

Friday Night Live: Week 3 Week 3 of high school football is here and the game of the night will be at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium as Tyler Legacy looks to finally knock off Longview. We have writers and photographers at games across East Texas. As they are gathering the info for photos and stories that we will post soon, follow the action here with live tweets from the games. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Medeiros and Wells Named to All-Tournament Team in Opening Weekend Play TYLER, Texas – The West Alabama volleyball team had a rough opening weekend at the 2021 Dakota Patriot Classic hosted by the University of Texas – Tyler. After the three-match tournament on Friday, Sept. 10 – Saturday, Sept. 11, the Tigers are 0-3 on the season. The tournament started rocky... Read more

TOP VIEWED