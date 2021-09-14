CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Tyler

 6 days ago

(TYLER, TX) Tyler-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Tyler / youtube.com

Tyler Junior college Soccer vs. Paris Junior College

Tyler Junior college Soccer vs. Paris Junior College

Longview / tylerpaper.com

Friday Night Live: Week 3

Friday Night Live: Week 3

Week 3 of high school football is here and the game of the night will be at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium as Tyler Legacy looks to finally knock off Longview. We have writers and photographers at games across East Texas. As they are gathering the info for photos and stories that we will post soon, follow the action here with live tweets from the games. Read more

Tyler / uwaathletics.com

Medeiros and Wells Named to All-Tournament Team in Opening Weekend Play

Medeiros and Wells Named to All-Tournament Team in Opening Weekend Play

TYLER, Texas – The West Alabama volleyball team had a rough opening weekend at the 2021 Dakota Patriot Classic hosted by the University of Texas – Tyler. After the three-match tournament on Friday, Sept. 10 – Saturday, Sept. 11, the Tigers are 0-3 on the season. The tournament started rocky... Read more

Tyler / kten.com

Storm Split Saturday Matches in Patriot Classic

Storm Split Saturday Matches in Patriot Classic

TYLER, Texas – Southeastern closed out its trip to the 2021 Dakota's Patriot Classic with a 3-1 victory over West Alabama, bouncing back from a 3-1 loss to Ferris State to open Saturday action in Tyler, Texas. The Saturday split moves the Savage Storm to 2-4 to open the 2021... Read more

