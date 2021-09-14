Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Tyler
(TYLER, TX) Tyler-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Tyler Junior college Soccer vs. Paris Junior College
Friday Night Live: Week 3
Week 3 of high school football is here and the game of the night will be at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium as Tyler Legacy looks to finally knock off Longview. We have writers and photographers at games across East Texas. As they are gathering the info for photos and stories that we will post soon, follow the action here with live tweets from the games. Read more
Medeiros and Wells Named to All-Tournament Team in Opening Weekend Play
TYLER, Texas – The West Alabama volleyball team had a rough opening weekend at the 2021 Dakota Patriot Classic hosted by the University of Texas – Tyler. After the three-match tournament on Friday, Sept. 10 – Saturday, Sept. 11, the Tigers are 0-3 on the season. The tournament started rocky... Read more
Storm Split Saturday Matches in Patriot Classic
TYLER, Texas – Southeastern closed out its trip to the 2021 Dakota's Patriot Classic with a 3-1 victory over West Alabama, bouncing back from a 3-1 loss to Ferris State to open Saturday action in Tyler, Texas. The Saturday split moves the Savage Storm to 2-4 to open the 2021... Read more
