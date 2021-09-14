Boca Bridges Community Restaurant Receives Three High Priority Violations

INSPECTOR: Employee Touching Food With Bare Hands In “Cut 5.”

The restaurant at Boca Bridges, “Cut 5,” received three “high priority” violations from a State of Florida inspector.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The restaurant in the new GL Homes community of “Boca Bridges” received 3 high priority violations and 3 intermediate violations during an inspection on September 9th. The restaurant, known as “Cut 5,” was permitted to remain open.

Boca Bridges is located on Lyons Road, just south of “Seven Bridges” and across the street from “Lotus.” It is a community of million dollar homes and remains under construction. The lowest priced model now starts at $1.8M. GL’s marketing website calls Boca Bridges “the ultimate in luxury living.”

This is what the “Gourmet Restaurant” looks like:

The Boca Bridges “Gourmet Restaurant” seen on a marketing website created by GL Homes.

According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the following violations were observed and documented:

High Priority – Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands – food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure …grabbed cheese with bare hands. discarded food. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority – Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit….cheese 46° over storing in reach in cooler being held less than 4 hours. Chef discarded cheese. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority – Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit…hot holding pull pork 88°, sauce 120° in steam table at kitchen, food being held less than four hours. Chef time marked on food. **Corrective Action Taken**

Intermediate – Handwash sink not accessible for employee use at all times…blocked by garbage can . Chef moved. **Corrected On-Site**

Intermediate – No soap provided at handwash sink at bar . Chef provided. **Corrected On-Site**

Intermediate – Spray bottle containing toxic substance not labeled….sanitizer spray bottle. Chef discarded **Corrected On-Site**

Basic – No handwashing sign provided at a hand sink used by food employees at sushi station . Chef provided. **Corrected On-Site**

Despite the violations, DBPR stated that Cut 5 “met inspection standards.”

