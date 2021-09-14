Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Waco

(WACO, TX) Waco-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Waco sports. For more stories from the Waco area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Texas Southern vs. Baylor LIVE STREAM (9/11/21) | Watch college football online | Time, TV, channel Baylor takes on Texas Southern in a college football game at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, September 11, 2021 (9/11/21). Fans can watch the game exclusively with a subscription to ESPN+. Here’s what you need to know:. What: FBS College Football. Who: Texas Southern vs. Baylor. When: Saturday,... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Killeen Kangaroos bounce Waco High, 42-6 Nobody figured it was going to be a quick fix to get the Waco High football program back to relevance on the state or even local landscape. The Killeen Kangaroos made it look like a long road ahead for the Lions as Killeen and Waco High renewed their rivalry. The... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

High school XC: Palestine places third at Waco Invitational WACO – Palestine's cross country teams captured third place in both the boys and girls division at the Midway Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational in Waco Thursday. Ladycat Emerith Hernandez finished as their top performer in third place (13:12). Yanelli Ruiz finished in seventh (13:31.70). Jessica Fabian 29th, Camila Dominguez 30th, Samantha... Read more

TRENDING NOW