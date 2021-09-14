CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waco, TX

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Waco

Waco Today
Waco Today
 6 days ago

(WACO, TX) Waco-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Waco sports. For more stories from the Waco area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Waco / nj.com

Texas Southern vs. Baylor LIVE STREAM (9/11/21) | Watch college football online | Time, TV, channel

Texas Southern vs. Baylor LIVE STREAM (9/11/21) | Watch college football online | Time, TV, channel

Baylor takes on Texas Southern in a college football game at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, September 11, 2021 (9/11/21). Fans can watch the game exclusively with a subscription to ESPN+. Here’s what you need to know:. What: FBS College Football. Who: Texas Southern vs. Baylor. When: Saturday,... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Waco / wacotrib.com

Killeen Kangaroos bounce Waco High, 42-6

Killeen Kangaroos bounce Waco High, 42-6

Nobody figured it was going to be a quick fix to get the Waco High football program back to relevance on the state or even local landscape. The Killeen Kangaroos made it look like a long road ahead for the Lions as Killeen and Waco High renewed their rivalry. The... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Palestine / palestineherald.com

High school XC: Palestine places third at Waco Invitational

High school XC: Palestine places third at Waco Invitational

WACO – Palestine's cross country teams captured third place in both the boys and girls division at the Midway Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational in Waco Thursday. Ladycat Emerith Hernandez finished as their top performer in third place (13:12). Yanelli Ruiz finished in seventh (13:31.70). Jessica Fabian 29th, Camila Dominguez 30th, Samantha... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Texas / baylorlariat.com

Baylor football looks to improve in home opener

Baylor football looks to improve in home opener

Baylor football (1-0), coming off a tighter-than-expected 29-20 road win against Texas State University (0-1), will look to improve on some areas in their home opener against Texas Southern University (0-1) at 6 p.m. this Saturday at McLane Stadium. Head coach Dave Aranda isn’t only looking forward to improving, but also playing in front of a home crowd. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Government
Local
Texas Sports
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waco Today

Waco Today

Waco, TX
153
Followers
248
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Waco Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy