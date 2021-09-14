Your Myrtle Beach lifestyle news
City of Myrtle Beach ready for incoming vaccine mandate
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach said it is ready for the new mandate that requires vaccines or weekly testing for workplaces with more than 100 employees. Myrtle Beach employs more than 900 full-time workers and has an additional group of part-time workers. All fall under... Read more
a mandate is not a law. I will not comply. I would rather be out of a job than work for a business that does not respect an individual person's right to freedom of choice.
A restaurant coming to Myrtle Beach promises a new culinary experience for the area
The owners of Heirloom Bistro promise to provide a new culinary experience in the Myrtle Beach market. The menu will be prix fixe with at least three and up to six courses to choose from at a fixed price per course, and diners will have options in each course. The menu will change regularly and according to the seasons. Read more
CCU, OSHA, local health offices respond to COVID-19 vaccine mandate
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — In a new vaccine mandate, President Joe Biden is ordering all businesses with more than 100 employees to require their workers to get the COVID-19 shot or face weekly testing. ABC15 has reached out to several employers in the region that would qualify for this mandate. Read more
Best places to eat in Myrtle Beach after 10 p.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Look, we get it. Maybe you forgot to eat. Maybe you’re on vacation, and not used to the time change. Or, maybe you’ve been up late, and want to finish off a night of drinking with a pizza. We don’t judge. We’ve compiled a list... Read more
These places are open until 2am, but at most of them the kitchen is NOT
