Myrtle Beach, SC

Your Myrtle Beach lifestyle news

Myrtle Beach Times
Myrtle Beach Times
 6 days ago

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC)

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Myrtle Beach / wbtw.com

City of Myrtle Beach ready for incoming vaccine mandate

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach said it is ready for the new mandate that requires vaccines or weekly testing for workplaces with more than 100 employees. Myrtle Beach employs more than 900 full-time workers and has an additional group of part-time workers. All fall under... Read more

Comments
avatar

JOHN 3:16 FOR GOD SO LOVED THE WORLD, THAT HE GAVE HIS ONLY BEGOTTEN SON THAT WHOEVER BELIEVES IN HIM SHALL NOT PERISH, BUT HAVE EVERLASTING LIFE 🙌❣

2 likes 4 replies

avatar

a mandate is not a law. I will not comply. I would rather be out of a job than work for a business that does not respect an individual person's right to freedom of choice.

4 likes 3 replies

Myrtle Beach / myrtlebeachonline.com

A restaurant coming to Myrtle Beach promises a new culinary experience for the area

The owners of Heirloom Bistro promise to provide a new culinary experience in the Myrtle Beach market. The menu will be prix fixe with at least three and up to six courses to choose from at a fixed price per course, and diners will have options in each course. The menu will change regularly and according to the seasons. Read more

Comments
avatar

Get rid of this bait and switch!!!! I will not be held hostage just to be able to read this article- I will get my news elsewhere.

1 like

Myrtle Beach / wpde.com

CCU, OSHA, local health offices respond to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — In a new vaccine mandate, President Joe Biden is ordering all businesses with more than 100 employees to require their workers to get the COVID-19 shot or face weekly testing. ABC15 has reached out to several employers in the region that would qualify for this mandate. Read more

Myrtle Beach / wbtw.com

Best places to eat in Myrtle Beach after 10 p.m.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Look, we get it. Maybe you forgot to eat. Maybe you’re on vacation, and not used to the time change. Or, maybe you’ve been up late, and want to finish off a night of drinking with a pizza. We don’t judge. We’ve compiled a list... Read more

Comments
avatar

These places are open until 2am, but at most of them the kitchen is NOT

2 replies

Myrtle Beach Times

