Bloomington, IN

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Bloomington

Bloomington Digest
 6 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Life in Bloomington has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Indiana / youtube.com

Indiana Grown: Cornerstone Bread Co.

Monroe County / heraldtimesonline.com

Monroe County leaders stress vaccinations, mask use as COVID cases remain high

While the percentage of eligible Monroe County residents who are fully vaccinated has risen to 59%, IU Health hospitals including the one in Bloomington still need to limit procedures and services in order to deal with increased demand on their resources by coronavirus patients. The county's updated COVID-19 numbers include... Read more

Comments
With a .0175 infection rate and a higher death rate than that for the vaxed, I think I'll pass. Give it the gambling lab rats.

2 likes

What do the Coronavirus and Christianity have in common? The more you hear of it, the less you start to believe in it. For the record, I know that God is real. I just know that Christianity was created by humans and the more Christians talk about Christianity, the less you start to believe in it.

1 like

Bloomington / magbloom.com

Bloomington & Vine: The Grab-and-Go Wine Store

We are awash with wine. The U.S. produces 9.4% and imports 17.6% of the world total. And we drink a lot of it—more per year than any other nation at 966 million gallons. That’s about 14 (750 milliliter) bottles a year for everyone in the country. Our numbers sound impressive... Read more

Bloomington / heraldtimesonline.com

Letter: Support for pet trauma center and cemetery

I am writing to strongly support Ms. Anne VandeSande's letter ("Collaboration needed on pet care," Sept. 2, 2021) suggesting both a pet trauma center and a cemetery — the ground for which she offers to donate — be provided for Bloomington. I am willing to donate a five-figure amount if... Read more

Comments / 0

 

Bloomington Digest

ABOUT

With Bloomington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy