What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Bloomington

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Life in Bloomington has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Indiana Grown: Cornerstone Bread Co. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Monroe County leaders stress vaccinations, mask use as COVID cases remain high While the percentage of eligible Monroe County residents who are fully vaccinated has risen to 59%, IU Health hospitals including the one in Bloomington still need to limit procedures and services in order to deal with increased demand on their resources by coronavirus patients. The county's updated COVID-19 numbers include... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Bloomington & Vine: The Grab-and-Go Wine Store We are awash with wine. The U.S. produces 9.4% and imports 17.6% of the world total. And we drink a lot of it—more per year than any other nation at 966 million gallons. That’s about 14 (750 milliliter) bottles a year for everyone in the country. Our numbers sound impressive... Read more

LATEST NEWS