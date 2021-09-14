Intuit to acquire email marketer Mailchimp for $12B

Seeking a new in-house challenge where you can make your mark and create a new email marketing strategy for a much-loved media brand? The Client: Global Media Giant This brand produce and publish much loved titles that have been feeding our children’s imaginations, expanding our cooking repertoires, ensuring we tick off that travel bucket list and always keeping us learning something new. They are part of a global media network and offer a superb platform with all the benefits, structure, and training of market leading firm, with a truly inclusive and creative culture that encourages talent to shine and rewards it well with recognition, career progression and new challenges. The role: Email Marketing Manager Email marketing has been established as a key area of growth. This brand new role will work with the Head of PR & Marketing, social media, paid media, wider marketing team and US teams to create and deliver a new email marketing strategy. This well rounded role offers the chance for real creativity when sourcing and creating engaging multi-media content, as well as the chance to get under the skin of the analytics and CRM and drive best practice recommendations products and tools to assess audience and behavioural usage. Keeping up-to-speed with the latest developments regarding GDPR best practices is essential. The Rewards: Salary to c.£35k plus excellent benefits. The role will be a hybrid model with days in the office open to negotiation. For more information, please apply now for an initial conversation. If this role is not quite right for you, but you think a friend would be interested, why not refer their details? We offer £150 in Amazon vouchers when we place a new referral. ]]>

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 7 DAYS AGO