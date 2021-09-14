CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, GA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Columbus

Columbus Journal
Columbus Journal
 6 days ago

(COLUMBUS, GA) Life in Columbus has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Columbus area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Columbus / ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus hospital offering up to $20K sign-on bonuses for new hires during COVID surge

Columbus hospital offering up to $20K sign-on bonuses for new hires during COVID surge

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare will be offering up to $20,000 sign-on bonuses for key positions and conducting on-site interviews during an upcoming career expo. The organization is looking to fill both clinical and non-clinical roles at the main hospital campus, Bradley Center, River Road OB/GYN, Columbus Clinic and other locations. The... Read more

Comments
avatar

Someone tell Trump he’s looking for a Job. Please don’t forget he knew nothing about Politics and he Was the President.

1 reply

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Columbus / wtvm.com

Golden Donut to honor first responders, military personnel on 9/11

Golden Donut to honor first responders, military personnel on 9/11

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local donut shop is honoring all first responders and military personnel on Saturday, September 11. Golden Donut is honoring all active duty police, fire, EMS, and military personnel will receive a free half dozen of original glazed donuts and a small coffee. In a post... Read more

Comments
avatar

Lol!! Adhering to the ages-old stereotype. When seconds count the police are only minutes away. At The Donut Shop...😎😎😁😁😃😃😄😄😂😆😀😀😀😎

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Columbus / ledger-enquirer.com

St. Francis-Emory is facing ‘unsustainable’ struggles. It’s time to get vaccinated, Columbus

St. Francis-Emory is facing ‘unsustainable’ struggles. It’s time to get vaccinated, Columbus

Dear citizens of Columbus and surrounding communities:. The current COVID-19 situation in our community is dire. Our hospital is experiencing a surge of COVID-19 positive patients, and we need your help to curb the spread of this virus by getting a vaccine. At St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, we are treating more... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Columbus / youtube.com

00001 FLIP OUT ON A WHITE WATER RAFTING RIDES ON CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER IN COLUMBUS, GA, 9-12-2021

00001 FLIP OUT ON A WHITE WATER RAFTING RIDES ON CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER IN COLUMBUS, GA, 9-12-2021

''''''RIVER'''' Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Columbus, GA
Government
Columbus, GA
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga Rrb Life
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Columbus Journal

Columbus Journal

Columbus, GA
152
Followers
250
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy