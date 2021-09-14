CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Pueblo

Pueblo News Flash
 6 days ago

(PUEBLO, CO) Pueblo sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pueblo / chieftain.com

3 takeaways from Pueblo Central football's big win over Kennedy

3 takeaways from Pueblo Central football's big win over Kennedy

A revamped offense and a swarming defense enabled the Pueblo Central High School football team to claim its first victory of the 2021 season on Thursday at Dutch Clark Stadium. Central rolled up nearly 400 yards of offense and came up with four turnovers en route to a 44-20 nonleague... Read more

Pueblo / fhsuathletics.com

Tigers Fall to ThunderWolves in Pueblo

Tigers Fall to ThunderWolves in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. - FHSU Women's Soccer took its first loss of the season at CSU-Pueblo on Sunday (Sept. 12) by a final score of 1-0. The Tiger offense made many attempts to get on the board but could not find the back of the net in either of their matches in Colorado this week, one resulting in a tie and one in a loss. The Tigers are now 2-1-1 overall and the ThunderWolves picked up their first win of the season, now 1-3. The first half contained quite a few shots from both sides, as each team looked to score early. However, the first goal did not come until the second half as the ThunderWolves broke the stalemate in the 54th minute of action. The Tigers won the shot battle 12-9, but the ThunderWolves put six shots on target opposed to four from the Tigers. The FHSU defense gave up their first goal of the season, but keeper Deonna Wellbrock still managed five saves in the first loss of the season. Read more

Pueblo / hayspost.com

Pueblo / salinapost.com

