Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in New Haven

Pet of the Week: Buttons Buttons is a black cat with a white marshmallow-like cowl around his neck and face. Buttons is 5-years-old and is very cuddly. He's as soft as any plush toy you could get and he purrs when you pet his soft fur. His favorite thing is neck rubs!. Buttons is up...

Connecticut COVID outbreaks raise concern for Lamont A rash of COVID outbreaks has drawn concern from Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut's top health official as the state continues to grapple with the spread of the delta variant. Lamont and Dr. Deidre Gifford, head of the state Department of Public Health, issued a news release Thursday, highlighting small...

Negroni Week in CT: Here's Where To Find Special Cocktails, Raise $$ or Enjoy a $99 Negroni! Negroni Week is September 13-19th and restaurants and bars throughout CT will be serving up Negroni specials. You can see a few of these below, but we wanted to highlight a few programs that are using this week to give back to the community. MECHA Noodle Bar will be donating $1 per every Negroni cocktail sold to help raise funds for LivFree, a local non-profit that supports families of children battling pediatric cancer. (Campari (including Aperol) is matching their $1 per cocktail donation). RHK Seafood Boil + Bar will donate a percentage of Negroni Sales to benefit the James Beard Foundation's Industry Support Programs, and Shipwirght's Daughter in Mystic will gives back to No Kid Hungry. Lastly, Ordinary Bar in New Haven will be donating to CORE Children's Charity. Don't miss the $99 Negroni at RHK (details below).

