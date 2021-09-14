Jeff Larentowicz to join ATL UTD 2 broadcast for two upcoming matches
Atlanta United announced today former midfielder Jeff Larentowicz will join the USL Championship broadcast as color analyst for Atlanta United 2, when it hosts Charleston Battery on Wednesday, Sept. 15 (7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN+) as well as its match versus Louisville City FC on Wednesday, Sept. 29 (7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN+). Larentowicz will be joined on the call by veteran play-by-play commentator Jon Nelson.www.atlutd.com
