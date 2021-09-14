Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Santa Fe

(SANTA FE, NM) Life in Santa Fe has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

New Mexico Weekend Trip: Santa Fe & Albuquerque Last month, I took a weekend trip to New Mexico, and spent one full day in Albuquerque and another in Santa Fe. It was so fun to explore a state that I haven’t visited before (despite living so close!), and it’s the perfect easy weekend trip from Southern California. If you’re thinking of visiting Albuquerque and/or Santa Fe, I’ve outlined my New Mexico weekend itinerary below! Read more

TRENDING NOW

When Does Virus Force Closure? New Mexico Schools Now Decide SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State education officials largely ceded control over if and when schools need to shut down because of a COVID-19 outbreak, and they relaxed rules that would have had schools close their doors this semester. Until last month, schools had to send students into remote learning... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Courthouse canine starts new job in Santa Fe The new judge you may see in the First Judicial District courthouse downtown is about 2 feet tall, weighs less than 70 pounds and has expressive, loving eyes. He also has four legs and a tail, which he lightly wags in a manner that says, “I’m here to help.”. Judge... Read more

LOCAL PICK