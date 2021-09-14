CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Santa Fe

Santa Fe Digest
Santa Fe Digest
 6 days ago

(SANTA FE, NM) Life in Santa Fe has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

New Mexico / seatosequoia.com

New Mexico Weekend Trip: Santa Fe & Albuquerque

New Mexico Weekend Trip: Santa Fe & Albuquerque

Last month, I took a weekend trip to New Mexico, and spent one full day in Albuquerque and another in Santa Fe. It was so fun to explore a state that I haven't visited before (despite living so close!), and it's the perfect easy weekend trip from Southern California. If you're thinking of visiting Albuquerque and/or Santa Fe, I've outlined my New Mexico weekend itinerary below!

New Mexico / usnews.com

When Does Virus Force Closure? New Mexico Schools Now Decide

When Does Virus Force Closure? New Mexico Schools Now Decide

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State education officials largely ceded control over if and when schools need to shut down because of a COVID-19 outbreak, and they relaxed rules that would have had schools close their doors this semester. Until last month, schools had to send students into remote learning...

The NM school system is just tying to force kids get this shot down there throats. There is no

Santa Fe / santafenewmexican.com

Courthouse canine starts new job in Santa Fe

Courthouse canine starts new job in Santa Fe

The new judge you may see in the First Judicial District courthouse downtown is about 2 feet tall, weighs less than 70 pounds and has expressive, loving eyes. He also has four legs and a tail, which he lightly wags in a manner that says, "I'm here to help.". Judge...

Santa Fe / ksfr.org

Months of Coping With Covid-19 Leaves Restaurants Unsure About The Future

Months of Coping With Covid-19 Leaves Restaurants Unsure About The Future

Running a restaurant is a risky business in the best of times. According to the National Restaurant Association, during the pandemic, some 90,000 restaurants in the U.S. closed permanently. Here in the Land of Enchantment, the New Mexico Restaurant Association estimates that out of 3500 pre-pandemic restaurants, 300 have closed...

The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
Santa Fe Digest

Santa Fe Digest

Santa Fe, NM
ABOUT

With Santa Fe Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

