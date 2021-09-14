CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Uvalde, TX

The lineup: Sports news in Uvalde

Uvalde Post
Uvalde Post
 6 days ago

(UVALDE, TX) Uvalde sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Uvalde / uvaldeleadernews.com

Lobos play Pieper Tuesday

Lobos play Pieper Tuesday

The Uvalde Lobos will take on the newest high schools in the Comal Independent School District when they host the Pieper Warriors in volleyball action Tuesday. Varsity match competition is scheduled for 6 p.m., while the two sub-varsity matches are set to begin at 5 p.m. Pieper, in its first... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Uvalde / uvaldeleadernews.com

Uvaldeans roll over Devine in team tennis

Uvaldeans roll over Devine in team tennis

Last month, Uvalde topped Devine, 13-6, in non-district high school team tennis competition. The Uvaldeans played even better in their rematch Thursday afternoon at the Uvalde High School’s Terri Rambie Tennis Complex. They recorded their second District 29-4A victory of the season as the Coyotes and the Lobos bested Devine’s... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Uvalde / uvaldeleadernews.com

Football poster nets funds for UHS

Football poster nets funds for UHS

The Uvalde High School athletic dept. received a check for $992.25 from the Uvalde Leader-News last Thursday. Leader-News graphic design specialist Gloria Resma presented the check to Uvalde High School athletic director and head football coach Wade Miller. The revenue was the athletic department’s share of the advertisement money raised... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Uvalde / uvaldeleadernews.com

Coyotes win first game of the season

Coyotes win first game of the season

The Uvalde Coyotes won their first football game of the season Saturday night. Down 14-13, the Coyotes scored 25 unanswered points on the way to a 38-20 victory over the Hondo Owls in the Honey Bowl. They took the scoring lead for good at the 8:21 mark of the second... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Uvalde, TX
Government
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Uvalde Post

Uvalde Post

Uvalde, TX
109
Followers
418
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Uvalde Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy