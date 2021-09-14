The lineup: Sports news in Uvalde
Lobos play Pieper Tuesday
The Uvalde Lobos will take on the newest high schools in the Comal Independent School District when they host the Pieper Warriors in volleyball action Tuesday. Varsity match competition is scheduled for 6 p.m., while the two sub-varsity matches are set to begin at 5 p.m. Pieper, in its first... Read more
Uvaldeans roll over Devine in team tennis
Last month, Uvalde topped Devine, 13-6, in non-district high school team tennis competition. The Uvaldeans played even better in their rematch Thursday afternoon at the Uvalde High School’s Terri Rambie Tennis Complex. They recorded their second District 29-4A victory of the season as the Coyotes and the Lobos bested Devine’s... Read more
Football poster nets funds for UHS
The Uvalde High School athletic dept. received a check for $992.25 from the Uvalde Leader-News last Thursday. Leader-News graphic design specialist Gloria Resma presented the check to Uvalde High School athletic director and head football coach Wade Miller. The revenue was the athletic department’s share of the advertisement money raised... Read more
Coyotes win first game of the season
The Uvalde Coyotes won their first football game of the season Saturday night. Down 14-13, the Coyotes scored 25 unanswered points on the way to a 38-20 victory over the Hondo Owls in the Honey Bowl. They took the scoring lead for good at the 8:21 mark of the second... Read more
