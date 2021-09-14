The lineup: Sports news in Uvalde

(UVALDE, TX) Uvalde sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Lobos play Pieper Tuesday The Uvalde Lobos will take on the newest high schools in the Comal Independent School District when they host the Pieper Warriors in volleyball action Tuesday. Varsity match competition is scheduled for 6 p.m., while the two sub-varsity matches are set to begin at 5 p.m. Pieper, in its first... Read more

Uvaldeans roll over Devine in team tennis Last month, Uvalde topped Devine, 13-6, in non-district high school team tennis competition. The Uvaldeans played even better in their rematch Thursday afternoon at the Uvalde High School’s Terri Rambie Tennis Complex. They recorded their second District 29-4A victory of the season as the Coyotes and the Lobos bested Devine’s... Read more

Football poster nets funds for UHS The Uvalde High School athletic dept. received a check for $992.25 from the Uvalde Leader-News last Thursday. Leader-News graphic design specialist Gloria Resma presented the check to Uvalde High School athletic director and head football coach Wade Miller. The revenue was the athletic department’s share of the advertisement money raised... Read more

