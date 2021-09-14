CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Abilene

Abilene Dispatch
Abilene Dispatch
 6 days ago

(ABILENE, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Abilene / bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene ISD closes middle school classroom due to COVID-19

Abilene ISD closes middle school classroom due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A classroom at an Abilene Independent School District (AISD) middle school is being closed due to COVID-19. In a news release issued by AISD late Friday afternoon, a self-contained classroom at Craig Middle School is being quarantined after three participants tested positive for COVID-19. Participants will... Read more

Abilene / ktxs.com

What Level 6 on Hendrick's COVID 19 Community Safety Dial means

What Level 6 on Hendrick's COVID 19 Community Safety Dial means

ABILENE, Texas — Many wonder, "what does level 6 on the COVID 19 Community Safety dials mean for the community?" In terms of how this can affect the way businesses run, or the way students are taught in schools, medical professionals explained what it could mean. The truth based on what medical professionals say is that this new surge comes with the Delta variant which is much more contagious. It does not necessarily mean that businesses will shut down or that schools will rely on virtual learning. In other words, not much should change other than precautionary measures taken by people in the community. Read more

Abilene / bigcountryhomepage.com

Taylor Co. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths & 119 cases, more Wylie & AISD kids infected

Taylor Co. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths & 119 cases, more Wylie & AISD kids infected

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting two deaths and 119 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The health district says due to a change in staffing, the only statistics that will be reported for the next two weeks are new cases, deaths, active cases, and seven-day positivity rate. Read more

Abilene / sanangelolive.com

Abilene Zoo Welcomes New Baby Zebra

Abilene Zoo Welcomes New Baby Zebra

ABILENE – The Abilene Zoo welcomed a new zebra foal last week. According to staff, the male foal was born to Bishara and weighed 60 pounds at the time of his birth. The spunky newborn was seen trotting around the exhibit with his mother,” stated General Curator, Denise Ibarra. In... Read more

