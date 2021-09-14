What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Abilene

(ABILENE, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Abilene ISD closes middle school classroom due to COVID-19 ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A classroom at an Abilene Independent School District (AISD) middle school is being closed due to COVID-19. In a news release issued by AISD late Friday afternoon, a self-contained classroom at Craig Middle School is being quarantined after three participants tested positive for COVID-19. Participants will... Read more

What Level 6 on Hendrick's COVID 19 Community Safety Dial means ABILENE, Texas — Many wonder, "what does level 6 on the COVID 19 Community Safety dials mean for the community?" In terms of how this can affect the way businesses run, or the way students are taught in schools, medical professionals explained what it could mean. The truth based on what medical professionals say is that this new surge comes with the Delta variant which is much more contagious. It does not necessarily mean that businesses will shut down or that schools will rely on virtual learning. In other words, not much should change other than precautionary measures taken by people in the community. Read more

Taylor Co. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths & 119 cases, more Wylie & AISD kids infected ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting two deaths and 119 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The health district says due to a change in staffing, the only statistics that will be reported for the next two weeks are new cases, deaths, active cases, and seven-day positivity rate. Read more

