Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Yakima

Virtual learning offered in all local school districts for parents concerned about COVID-19
Kennewick, Richland, Yakima, and Pasco school districts are all implementing COVID-19 protocols which include wearing face masks indoors (optional if outdoors at recess) maintaining social distance of 3 feet in classrooms, and 6 feet in common areas. If your child is exposed to COVID-19, they must contact the school and... Read more
NY needs to offer remote but they refuse even tho we are in a high transmission areas...my grandsons pre school is closed down now for a second week but they won't tell us why, I'm happy about it cause I felt it's not safe or necessary for an almost 3 yr old anyway.
Yakima hospital concerned about COVID-19 testing capacity
YAKIMA, Wash. — With the latest COVID-19 surge threatening to overwhelm Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, health care workers are concerned about testing capacity. Hospital officials said they’ve seen an increase in people coming to the emergency room for a COVID test, either because they can’t get an appointment elsewhere or they’ve been sent by another location struggling with the demand for testing. Read more
it's only because of the amount of nurses they have on site. that's the reason they feel overwhelmed with patients. All the reports are misleading. the hospital is operating probably at 1/3 staff but report like they are overran withb100% staff. straight bullshot.
Rummage Sale Brings Antiques and Cool Finds in Yakima
I do love me a good yard sale, garage sale - if you're selling stuff I'm digging through boxes. The Wesley United Methodist Church on 48th and Chestnut holds these rummage sales which are always fun to browse and grab some good finds. Clothes, toys, glassware and so much more. I never know what I'll find. I stopped by this morning. Here's what I saw. Read more
Your Taste Buds Can Thank Me Later, Try This Amazing Restaurant
It was my significant other's birthday and we wanted to find somewhere new and fun to celebrate it. Lucky for us we've lived here for a couple of months or so, basically everything is new to us. However, Emily found what I think may be our new favorite restaurant. Usually,... Read more