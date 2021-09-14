CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Yakima

Yakima Post
Yakima Post
 6 days ago

(YAKIMA, WA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pasco / fox41yakima.com

Virtual learning offered in all local school districts for parents concerned about COVID-19

Virtual learning offered in all local school districts for parents concerned about COVID-19

Kennewick, Richland, Yakima, and Pasco school districts are all implementing COVID-19 protocols which include wearing face masks indoors (optional if outdoors at recess) maintaining social distance of 3 feet in classrooms, and 6 feet in common areas. If your child is exposed to COVID-19, they must contact the school and... Read more

Comments
avatar

NY needs to offer remote but they refuse even tho we are in a high transmission areas...my grandsons pre school is closed down now for a second week but they won't tell us why, I'm happy about it cause I felt it's not safe or necessary for an almost 3 yr old anyway.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Yakima / yaktrinews.com

Yakima hospital concerned about COVID-19 testing capacity

Yakima hospital concerned about COVID-19 testing capacity

YAKIMA, Wash. — With the latest COVID-19 surge threatening to overwhelm Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, health care workers are concerned about testing capacity. Hospital officials said they’ve seen an increase in people coming to the emergency room for a COVID test, either because they can’t get an appointment elsewhere or they’ve been sent by another location struggling with the demand for testing. Read more

Comments
avatar

it's only because of the amount of nurses they have on site. that's the reason they feel overwhelmed with patients. All the reports are misleading. the hospital is operating probably at 1/3 staff but report like they are overran withb100% staff. straight bullshot.

1 like

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Yakima / katsfm.com

Rummage Sale Brings Antiques and Cool Finds in Yakima

Rummage Sale Brings Antiques and Cool Finds in Yakima

I do love me a good yard sale, garage sale - if you're selling stuff I'm digging through boxes. The Wesley United Methodist Church on 48th and Chestnut holds these rummage sales which are always fun to browse and grab some good finds. Clothes, toys, glassware and so much more. I never know what I'll find. I stopped by this morning. Here's what I saw. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Yakima / 929thebull.com

Your Taste Buds Can Thank Me Later, Try This Amazing Restaurant

Your Taste Buds Can Thank Me Later, Try This Amazing Restaurant

It was my significant other's birthday and we wanted to find somewhere new and fun to celebrate it. Lucky for us we've lived here for a couple of months or so, basically everything is new to us. However, Emily found what I think may be our new favorite restaurant. Usually,... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Yakima, WA
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yakima Post

Yakima Post

Yakima, WA
125
Followers
244
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yakima Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy