CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Bend, IN

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in South Bend

South Bend Digest
South Bend Digest
 6 days ago

(SOUTH BEND, IN) Life in South Bend has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
South Bend / wsbt.com

New Portage Road Chick-fil-A celebrates opening day

New Portage Road Chick-fil-A celebrates opening day

An exciting morning on the northside of South Bend. The new Chick-fil-A on Portage Road is now open for business. The store opened bright and early this morning, and people were eager to get their breakfast. To celebrate opening, the restaurant is surprising 100 local heroes in the community with... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
South Bend / wndu.com

South Bend man wins ‘Best. Week. Ever.’ Tiny House Sweepstakes

South Bend man wins ‘Best. Week. Ever.’ Tiny House Sweepstakes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - United Federal Credit Union has announced the winner of the “Best. Week. Ever.” Tiny House Sweepstakes. Blake Vedder of South Bend was randomly selected as the winner. Vedder owns a cabin in Michigan and plans to park the tiny house on the property and use it as an extra room for family and guests. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
South Bend / moodyonthemarket.com

United Federal Credit Union Announces Winner Of Tiny House Sweepstakes

United Federal Credit Union Announces Winner Of Tiny House Sweepstakes

United Federal Credit Union has announced the winner of tiny house sweepstakes, and it’s a South Bend man. United Federal Credit Union has released the following:. United Federal Credit Union (United) is pleased to announce the winner of its Best. Week. Ever. Tiny House Sweepstakes. Blake Vedder of South Bend was randomly selected as the winner. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
South Bend / wndu.com

Beacon Health System hosts food and diaper drive for patients

Beacon Health System hosts food and diaper drive for patients

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A food and diaper drive in South Bend is helping patients within Beacon Health System. From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, patients in the E. Blair Warner clinic could stop by the drive and have access to fresh food boxes, free diapers, COVID-19 vaccines, and car seat checks. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
South Bend, IN
Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
South Bend Digest

South Bend Digest

South Bend, IN
153
Followers
246
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With South Bend Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy