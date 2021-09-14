Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Killeen
'Every day I wish we would have took that shot' | Killeen man loses mother-in-law, sees wife paralyzed due to COVID-19
KILLEEN, Texas — Victor Roman and nearly all his extended family had initially not chosen not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. There were many reasons. The vaccine wasn't FDA-approved yet. They worried it was rushed. They worried there could be side effects. Even Roman's wife, who works for Baylor Scott and White, had reservations. Read more
Central Texas funeral director seeing new wave of coronavirus-related deaths
"I am seeing anywhere from late 20s to mid-40s. Those are the clients that have been passing. They are young, most of them dying from COVID-19." Read more
Heights schools’ COVID case numbers dip; testing sites ramp up
As COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites continued to ramp up across the community, the Killeen Independent School District reported 415 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff Thursday, with 61 of those cases occurring on Harker Heights and Nolanville campuses. The district total is an increase of 70 cases... Read more
KISD board to review staff COVID-19 leave proposal
A proposal to provide additional leave for staff with COVID-19 will be up for a vote by the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees Tuesday. According to the district’s published agenda, KISD administration is recommending the school board approve a proposed resolution to provide an additional five days of paid leave for those employees who contract COVID-19. Read more