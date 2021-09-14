CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cudahy, WI

Teen arrested for Cudahy High School bomb threats

By Jodie Filenius
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection with two bomb threats to Cudahy High School.

The first threat was reported Sunday night; the second threat was reported Monday morning before 10 a.m., according to Cudahy Police Department. As a result, school was released at 11 a.m. Monday. Law enforcement searched for suspicious materials for both incidents, but they didn't find anything.

Police executed a search warrant at an apartment in St. Francis Monday night and arrested a 16-year-old. He has a "known connection" with Cudahy High School, according to police. The suspect was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Other agencies assisted Cudahy police, including the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Milwaukee police and the FBI. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Cudahy Police Department.

