What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Mechanicsville

Americans turned away from Virginia hospitals over Afghan evacuees
A massive influx of Afghan evacuees strained Northern Virginia hospitals so much this week that American citizens were being turned away. A hospital near Dulles Expo Center has been running out of beds, forcing the facility to turn away non-Afghan patients who didn’t need critical care, according to The Washington Post. The overwhelmed hospital system prompted a regional emergency response group to monitor the hospitals after one became so packed with patients that federal officials lost track of a number of Afghans receiving medical care, including a month-old child suffering from a possibly life-threatening condition. Read more
sounds about right he is putting Americans and america last as usual! he is a traitor only reason he left Afghanistan the way he did is because china told him to just like him and fauci funded Wuhan lab and trying to push there poison on us which destroys our natural immune system and making pandemic worse like they all had it planned to do! do not get the boosters!
All of this could have been avoided if Biden wasn’t such a dip$hit Commander in Chief. I would give him command of watching paint dry. But, here we are.
Department Of Recreation & Parks Launches Website For Wellness & Aquatics Center
LEONARDTOWN, Md. - The Department of Recreation & Parks Department has launched a new website for the Wellness & Aquatics Center (WAC), opening Monday, Sept. 13. The department's website provides information for class offerings, operating hours, membership options and facility amenities. Visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/wellnesscenter for the details. Additionally, the department continues... Read more
St. Clement’s Island Museum Joins Smithsonian Magazine’s Annual Museum Day
LEONARDTOWN, Md. - St. Clement’s Island Museum will open their doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based museums. Ticket includes free admission to the museum but NOT the water taxi, which will remain $7.00 per person that day. Read more
Gov. Justice: Biden vaccine mandate ‘is wrong’
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice on Friday made it abundantly clear he does not support Pres. Joe Biden’s sweeping vaccination initiative. Biden on Thursday ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans, including requiring shots at businesses with more than 100 employees. “I... Read more
It is wrong it’s time somebody stands up and speaks out this is West Virginia and America
The Governor should close down wv schools with all the cases ohio county and Marshall county has . The way alot of people see it and I myself included is that are kids are at RISK being in schools. Every day our children are required to be in crowded Schools because it is required to be there. I worry About my children possibly catching the COV or DELTA Virus. IT scares me to death knowing your child may come home on day and sick as a dog knowing he or she has contacted the virus and possibly die from it. yra so the schools shoyld be shut down asap for our children's sake
