What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Mechanicsville

Americans turned away from Virginia hospitals over Afghan evacuees A massive influx of Afghan evacuees strained Northern Virginia hospitals so much this week that American citizens were being turned away. A hospital near Dulles Expo Center has been running out of beds, forcing the facility to turn away non-Afghan patients who didn't need critical care, according to The Washington Post. The overwhelmed hospital system prompted a regional emergency response group to monitor the hospitals after one became so packed with patients that federal officials lost track of a number of Afghans receiving medical care, including a month-old child suffering from a possibly life-threatening condition.

Department Of Recreation & Parks Launches Website For Wellness & Aquatics Center LEONARDTOWN, Md. - The Department of Recreation & Parks Department has launched a new website for the Wellness & Aquatics Center (WAC), opening Monday, Sept. 13. The department's website provides information for class offerings, operating hours, membership options and facility amenities. Visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/wellnesscenter for the details. Additionally, the department continues...

St. Clement's Island Museum Joins Smithsonian Magazine's Annual Museum Day LEONARDTOWN, Md. - St. Clement's Island Museum will open their doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, as part of Smithsonian magazine's 17th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution's Washington, D.C.-based museums. Ticket includes free admission to the museum but NOT the water taxi, which will remain $7.00 per person that day.

