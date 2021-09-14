CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookings, SD

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Brookings

Brookings Journal
Brookings Journal
 6 days ago

(BROOKINGS, SD) Life in Brookings has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Brookings / brookingsradio.com

Brookings School Board approves changes to pandemic plan

Brookings School Board approves changes to pandemic plan

The Board also decided to hold off on moving into the next phase of response. Among the changes? There is no longer a mask mandate in Phase II. Perry Miller has more… Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Brookings / keloland.com

SDSU poll shows division between people on vaccine passports

SDSU poll shows division between people on vaccine passports

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A poll from South Dakota State University shows just how divided people are when it comes to vaccine passports. New York City, New Orleans and San Francisco now require you to show proof of vaccination to enter many businesses. Governor Kristi Noem signed an Executive Order... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Brookings / youtube.com

A normal semester for SDSU students met with happiness and challenges

A normal semester for SDSU students met with happiness and challenges

. Stay informed about South Dakota news, weather, and sports Follow KELOLAND News on our website and social channels: https://www.keloland.com/ https://www.youtube.com/user/kelolandnews https://www.facebook.com/keloland/ https://twitter.com/keloland https://www.instagram.com/keloland/ Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Brookings / brookingsradio.com

Brookings Health Reminds Community to Continue to Stay Vigilant Against COVID-19

Brookings Health Reminds Community to Continue to Stay Vigilant Against COVID-19

Brookings Health System reminds the community to continue to stay vigilant against COVID-19, practicing the necessary safety precautions and getting vaccinated, especially considering the Delta variant. “The Delta variant has the capability to infect 5-7 people versus the original virus infecting around 2-3 people,” said Infection Preventionist Bunny Christie. “This... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Stumbles Upon ‘Cave to Hell’ in Colorado

If you look hard enough, you can definitely find some strange things here in Colorado. A man that spends a lot of his time doing what he calls 'urban exploration' stumbled upon a strange structure near the Colorado Springs area that has been dubbed the 'Cave to Hell.'. A Man-Made...
COLORADO STATE
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

September to feature Western Days at Martha's Task

Giddy up to Martha’s Task Western Days, a new event happening this month in the nonprofit organization’s store and online. Martha’s Task Western Days will include a special sale of Western-themed items created by the organization’s seamstresses and emergency assistance clients, along with fun music and treats. The event is...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
The Baltimorean

Trending lifestyle headlines in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Life in Baltimore has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Baltimore area, click here.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Lifestyle
Bay Area News Alert

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Life in San Francisco has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Brookings Journal

Brookings Journal

Brookings, SD
62
Followers
414
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brookings Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy