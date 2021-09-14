The lineup: Sports news in Geneva

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

 6 days ago

Geneva

Field Hockey Doubles Up Valiants

GENEVA, N.Y.—Midfielder Elizabeth Jacobia recorded a goal and an assist to lead the William Smith College field hockey team to a 4-2 victory over Manhattanville College in the opening match of the 2021 William Smith Classic. The Herons improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Valiants fall to 0-4. After a scoreless first quarter, Manhattanville scored the Classic's opening goal on a backhanded shot by Charlotte Stanwood in the 20th minute. Jacobia equalized four minutes later, scoring off a rebound. Two minutes later, Rebecca Mantione recorded her first collegiate goal, also on a batted home rebound, for a 2-1 Heron lead. Read more

Geneva

Herons, Yellowjackets play to scoreless draw

GENEVA, N.Y.— The second ranked William Smith College soccer team played Rochester to a 0-0 draw in a non-conference contest on Cozzens Field this afternoon. The Herons are now 1-1-1 on the season. William Smith dominated the stat sheet finishing the game with a 26-4 edge in shots and a... Read more

Geneva

Hobart shuts out Morrisville in home opener

GENEVA, N.Y.—The Hobart College football team pitched a shutout on defense and scored on seven of its final 10 possessions to score a 41-0 victory over Morrisville State College this afternoon. It's the Statesmen's first shutout since Oct. 7, 2017, when they blanked Rensselaer 30-0. Hobart (2-0) used a balanced, swarming defense to corral the Mustangs (0-2). Only three Morrisville State drives advanced across midfield and none reached the red zone. The visitors' deepest push into Statesmen territory was snuffed out at the Hobart 31 early in the second quarter when linebacker Dante Kimbrough intercepted Alek Britten and returned it 31 yards to the Mustangs' 41. Eight plays later, Rob DiGregorio booted a 22-yard field goal to open the day's scoring. Kimbrough was credited with two tackles, including one for a loss, to go with his interception. Linebacker CJ Calero led Hobart with eight tackles. Read more

Geneva

LVC slips past Herons 1-0

GENEVA, N.Y.—Lebanon Valley College scored on a penalty corner in the 16th minute and made it stand up to score a 1-0 victory over William Smith College to conclude the 2021 William Smith Field Hockey Classic. Less than a minute into the second quarter, the Dutchmen earned a penalty corner.... Read more

