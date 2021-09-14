Trending lifestyle headlines in Easton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Easton Dispatch
Easton Dispatch
 6 days ago

(EASTON, MD) Life in Easton has its own rhythm.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Easton / myeasternshoremd.com

COVID-19 surge tents taken down due to lack of patient volume, hospital system says

COVID-19 surge tents taken down due to lack of patient volume, hospital system says

EASTON — After sitting unused for more than a year, a COVID-19 surge tent outside of the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton was taken down in mid-August due to a lack of patients. The COVID surge tent at the UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester in Cambridge... Read more

Easton / talbotspy.org

39 Local WAF Artists will be Featured in the 2021 Waterfowl Festival

39 Local WAF Artists will be Featured in the 2021 Waterfowl Festival

39 members of the Working Artist Forum will be exhibiting their work as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Waterfowl Festival at the Easton Middle School, November 12-14, 2021. The Easton Middle School is a new location for the WAF, a local Easton organization of professional artists, and will provide a spacious free exhibition on one of the bus stops for the Festival. Read more

Easton / talbotspy.org

Plant Swap Set for September 18

Plant Swap Set for September 18

A plant swap is happening! In an effort to encourage our community to help our environment, birds, and pollinators (and they need all the help we can give), a native plant swap is planned from 8:30am to 11:30 am at Third Haven Friends Meeting at 405 S. Washington St in Easton for Saturday September 18th and 25th. Read more

Eastern Shore Of Maryland / myeasternshoremd.com

Snakeheads thriving on Eastern Shore, endangering local ecosystems

Snakeheads thriving on Eastern Shore, endangering local ecosystems

EASTON — For the past decade, local fisherman Chuck Wilkerson mostly caught northern snakeheads — an invasive species of fish originally from Asia but now spreading aggressively on the East coast — in rivers across the Eastern Shore, such as the Choptank, the Tred Avon or the Miles River. Today,... Read more

A FEW WEEKS AGO, A PERSON HAD CAUGHT A FISH THAT WAS NOT NATIVE TO OUR COUNTRY . THE POINT OF THIS CONVERSATION IS TO BRING THE ATTENTION TO THIS DANGEROUS PREDATOR THROUGHOUT AMERICA, THESE CARNIVORE SPECIES ARE WIPING OUT SUB AGGRESSIVE FISH THAT HAVE FLOURISHED SINCE THE BEGINNING. IT'S A DISASTER THAT GETTING READY TO WIPE OUT MOST OF THE FISH IN AMERICA !

With Easton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

