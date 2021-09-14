Trending lifestyle headlines in Easton

(EASTON, MD) Life in Easton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

COVID-19 surge tents taken down due to lack of patient volume, hospital system says EASTON — After sitting unused for more than a year, a COVID-19 surge tent outside of the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton was taken down in mid-August due to a lack of patients. The COVID surge tent at the UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester in Cambridge... Read more

39 Local WAF Artists will be Featured in the 2021 Waterfowl Festival 39 members of the Working Artist Forum will be exhibiting their work as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Waterfowl Festival at the Easton Middle School, November 12-14, 2021. The Easton Middle School is a new location for the WAF, a local Easton organization of professional artists, and will provide a spacious free exhibition on one of the bus stops for the Festival. Read more

Plant Swap Set for September 18 A plant swap is happening! In an effort to encourage our community to help our environment, birds, and pollinators (and they need all the help we can give), a native plant swap is planned from 8:30am to 11:30 am at Third Haven Friends Meeting at 405 S. Washington St in Easton for Saturday September 18th and 25th. Read more

