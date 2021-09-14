CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Lifestyle wrap: Newport News

 6 days ago

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Newport News, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Newport News area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Newport News / wtkr.com

Virginia Living Museum asking people to turn off their lights to help birds that are migrating

Chesapeake in particular has been described as a nationally recognized oasis for bird watchers. Read more

Newport News / wavy.com

Newport News Shipbuilding issues statement on President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine announcement

WAVY News 10's Kayla Gaskins reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3ttq2iF. Newport News Shipbuilding issues statement on President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine announcement. William and Mary wins 2021 home opener 24-3 against Lafayette. ODU sets rushing record in home-opening over Hampton 47-7 Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after girl struck by car in... Read more

Comments
Ever since then I been hearing talk about a big strike and people quitting! 🤦🏾‍♂️

7 likes 9 replies

they need upgrade an better equipment too build it too make it easier too build far as parts an putting it together

2 likes 1 reply

Newport News / 13newsnow.com

'They’re younger, sicker people, staying longer than the previous surge' | Riverside leader discusses stage of pandemic

When you compare Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers between July and now, the spike is drastic. It’s a jump of roughly 2,000 people in that span of time. Read more

Newport News / wydaily.com

Food Truck Tracker: Here’s What Food Trucks in the Area are Doing

HISTORIC TRIANGLE — Several food trucks from the Historic Triangle continue to serve culinary creations throughout the community despite the coronavirus pandemic. From breweries, distilleries, and vineyards, here’s where you can find local food truck operators the weekend of September 10–12. Abuelita’s. Saturday: Tradition Brewing Company, 700 Thimble Shoals Boulevard... Read more

Lifestyle
