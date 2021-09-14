What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Charleston

(CHARLESTON, SC) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

SC leaders respond to McMaster’s tweets against Biden COVID policy CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders in South Carolina were quick to respond to the governor’s fiery answer to President Joe Biden’s newest vaccine requirements. Gov. Henry McMaster vowed the state would “fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.” He made the statement in response to Biden’s announcement requiring all employers with more than 100 workers to require those workers to either be vaccinated or be tested weekly for COVID-19. Read more

Visit The Remains Of Dorchester, A Colonial Town Abandoned At The Start Of The Revolutionary War In South Carolina With all there is to see and do in Charleston and the surrounding areas, you might quiz yourself about why you’d want to travel to the outskirts of Summerville to visit an old fort. Actually, there are a number of reasons to plan a trip over to Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site – and the […] The post Visit The Remains Of Dorchester, A Colonial Town Abandoned At The Start Of The Revolutionary War In South Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

Community activist who once downplayed pandemic now urges masks, vaccination CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – By his own admission, Elvin Speights, Sr. had not been taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. “I thought that, you know, it was something like the flu,” he said. “I didn’t think it was that bad.”. But after the community activist and his wife contracted the virus,... Read more

