What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Charleston

SC leaders respond to McMaster’s tweets against Biden COVID policy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders in South Carolina were quick to respond to the governor’s fiery answer to President Joe Biden’s newest vaccine requirements. Gov. Henry McMaster vowed the state would “fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.” He made the statement in response to Biden’s announcement requiring all employers with more than 100 workers to require those workers to either be vaccinated or be tested weekly for COVID-19. Read more
McMasters comments clearly states he doesn't care about South Carolina. It's time for him to pass the torch on to someone that cares. This country is dealing with a pandemic like no other . If you can't support Biden by at least trying to come up with ways to keep South Carolinians safe then your political services are no longer needed r wanted. ** I'm not saying McMaster nor anyone else has to always be in agreeiance with Biden.
The voters will remember at election time. This guy is a waste. He could care less about SC in my opinion.
Visit The Remains Of Dorchester, A Colonial Town Abandoned At The Start Of The Revolutionary War In South Carolina
With all there is to see and do in Charleston and the surrounding areas, you might quiz yourself about why you’d want to travel to the outskirts of Summerville to visit an old fort. Actually, there are a number of reasons to plan a trip over to Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site – and the […] The post Visit The Remains Of Dorchester, A Colonial Town Abandoned At The Start Of The Revolutionary War In South Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more
Community activist who once downplayed pandemic now urges masks, vaccination
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – By his own admission, Elvin Speights, Sr. had not been taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. “I thought that, you know, it was something like the flu,” he said. “I didn’t think it was that bad.”. But after the community activist and his wife contracted the virus,... Read more
More children on ventilators for COVID-19 in pediatric hospitals than any point in the pandemic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More children were on ventilators being treated for COVID-19 in South Carolina’s pediatric hospitals on Thursday than at any point in the pandemic. According to the South Carolina Children’s Hospital Collaborative, a nonprofit association of the state’s four pediatric hospitals, 11 COVID-positive children were on ventilators Thursday, 14 COVID-positive children were in critical care, and 32 children were in the hospital with COVID-19. Read more
Covid or rsv? They’re calling rsv covid when it’s not. According to a pediatric nurse, it’s RSV like every year. The media never paid attention before they needed bait headlines.
I'm sorry, but I'm not understanding why they are starting to push vaccines on your kids. We see with our own eyes that children aren't dying or getting sick from this virus, and if they do, let's be honest it's someone that is overweight and probably already have pre-existing problems. Stop the fear campaign.