CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Charleston

Charleston Post
Charleston Post
 6 days ago

(CHARLESTON, SC) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
South Carolina / wistv.com

SC leaders respond to McMaster’s tweets against Biden COVID policy

SC leaders respond to McMaster’s tweets against Biden COVID policy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders in South Carolina were quick to respond to the governor’s fiery answer to President Joe Biden’s newest vaccine requirements. Gov. Henry McMaster vowed the state would “fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.” He made the statement in response to Biden’s announcement requiring all employers with more than 100 workers to require those workers to either be vaccinated or be tested weekly for COVID-19. Read more

Comments
avatar

McMasters comments clearly states he doesn't care about South Carolina. It's time for him to pass the torch on to someone that cares. This country is dealing with a pandemic like no other . If you can't support Biden by at least trying to come up with ways to keep South Carolinians safe then your political services are no longer needed r wanted. ** I'm not saying McMaster nor anyone else has to always be in agreeiance with Biden.

24 likes 11 dislikes 44 replies

avatar

The voters will remember at election time. This guy is a waste. He could care less about SC in my opinion.

13 likes 7 dislikes 4 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
South Carolina / onlyinyourstate.com

Visit The Remains Of Dorchester, A Colonial Town Abandoned At The Start Of The Revolutionary War In South Carolina

Visit The Remains Of Dorchester, A Colonial Town Abandoned At The Start Of The Revolutionary War In South Carolina

With all there is to see and do in Charleston and the surrounding areas, you might quiz yourself about why you’d want to travel to the outskirts of Summerville to visit an old fort. Actually, there are a number of reasons to plan a trip over to Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site – and the […] The post Visit The Remains Of Dorchester, A Colonial Town Abandoned At The Start Of The Revolutionary War In South Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Charleston / live5news.com

Community activist who once downplayed pandemic now urges masks, vaccination

Community activist who once downplayed pandemic now urges masks, vaccination

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – By his own admission, Elvin Speights, Sr. had not been taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. “I thought that, you know, it was something like the flu,” he said. “I didn’t think it was that bad.”. But after the community activist and his wife contracted the virus,... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Charleston / live5news.com

More children on ventilators for COVID-19 in pediatric hospitals than any point in the pandemic

More children on ventilators for COVID-19 in pediatric hospitals than any point in the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More children were on ventilators being treated for COVID-19 in South Carolina’s pediatric hospitals on Thursday than at any point in the pandemic. According to the South Carolina Children’s Hospital Collaborative, a nonprofit association of the state’s four pediatric hospitals, 11 COVID-positive children were on ventilators Thursday, 14 COVID-positive children were in critical care, and 32 children were in the hospital with COVID-19. Read more

Comments
avatar

Covid or rsv? They’re calling rsv covid when it’s not. According to a pediatric nurse, it’s RSV like every year. The media never paid attention before they needed bait headlines.

3 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

avatar

I'm sorry, but I'm not understanding why they are starting to push vaccines on your kids. We see with our own eyes that children aren't dying or getting sick from this virus, and if they do, let's be honest it's someone that is overweight and probably already have pre-existing problems. Stop the fear campaign.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Charleston Post

Charleston Post

Charleston, SC
125
Followers
251
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charleston Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy