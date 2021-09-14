CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coldfoot Updates

Trending lifestyle headlines in Coldfoot

Coldfoot Updates
Coldfoot Updates
 6 days ago

(COLDFOOT, AK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Coldfoot, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Fairbanks / alaskapublic.org

Fairbanks hospital faces persistent staffing shortages, higher turnover

Fairbanks hospital faces persistent staffing shortages, higher turnover

Like health care facilities across the state and nation, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Health Clinic and the Denali Center long-term care facility are short staffed as the COVID-19 case surge continues. “We currently, as an organization, have about 200 openings across the system,” said Nicole Welch, chief human resources... Read more

Comments
avatar

All these folks fought the covid last year without a vaccine avaiable! And survived. Now! Ya'll are mandating to be vaxed! What the heck do you think would happen?? I rest my case.

3 likes 1 reply

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Fairbanks / newsminer.com

Fairbanks Memorial turns meeting rooms into patient care wards as Covid cases set yet another record

Fairbanks Memorial turns meeting rooms into patient care wards as Covid cases set yet another record

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital turned three conference rooms into patient care wards Wednesday in response to staffing shortages and the alarmingly high number of Covid-19 patients. With 23 FMH patients being treated for Covid illness on Thursday, the hospital yet again reached “an unfortunate new milestone — the highest number of... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Fairbanks / webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital discusses current state of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital discusses current state of COVID-19 hospitalizations

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Memorial Hospital (FMH) recently discussed the current state of COVID-19 hospitalizations, including ICU availability. According to Sarah Martin, Chief Nursing Officer at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, FMH is no longer at divert status, but the margin for returning to divert status is closer than they would like. Read more

Comments
avatar

maybe if you weren't firing staff for not getting the jab you wouldn't be understaffed

1 reply

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Fairbanks / webcenterfairbanks.com

Alaska Airlines passenger goes viral after being escorted off flight in weight-shaming claim

Alaska Airlines passenger goes viral after being escorted off flight in weight-shaming claim

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -Alaska Airlines has received attention from millions of people around the world in this series of videos that recently went viral. The videos were uploaded to TikTok by Howard Ray Lin, a Fairbanks resident who was escorted off a flight from Seattle to Alaska because of her clothing. Howard stated she was being discriminated against, and was not in violation of any of the airline’s policies. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
Philly Report

Lifestyle wrap: Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Philadelphia, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Stumbles Upon ‘Cave to Hell’ in Colorado

If you look hard enough, you can definitely find some strange things here in Colorado. A man that spends a lot of his time doing what he calls 'urban exploration' stumbled upon a strange structure near the Colorado Springs area that has been dubbed the 'Cave to Hell.'. A Man-Made...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion#Lifestyle#Coldfoot
Newsweek

Gabby Petito Update: Video Could Show Van During Mystery Period

Video footage has emerged that purportedly shows Gabby Petito's van during the mysterious period between her last known sighting and the day when her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned home alone from their cross-country trip. Petito's family are aware of the clip and have said they "believe this is the van...
ANIMALS
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

September to feature Western Days at Martha's Task

Giddy up to Martha’s Task Western Days, a new event happening this month in the nonprofit organization’s store and online. Martha’s Task Western Days will include a special sale of Western-themed items created by the organization’s seamstresses and emergency assistance clients, along with fun music and treats. The event is...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
The Saratoga Post

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) Life in Saratoga has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Saratoga area, click here.
SARATOGA, CA
Tri-Valley Tribune

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Pleasanton area, click here.
PLEASANTON, CA
East Bay News

Trending lifestyle headlines in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) Life in Newark has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
NEWARK, CA
Coldfoot Updates

Coldfoot Updates

Coldfoot, AK
7
Followers
224
Post
252
Views
ABOUT

With Coldfoot Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy