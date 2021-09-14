Trending lifestyle headlines in Coldfoot
Fairbanks hospital faces persistent staffing shortages, higher turnover
Like health care facilities across the state and nation, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Health Clinic and the Denali Center long-term care facility are short staffed as the COVID-19 case surge continues. “We currently, as an organization, have about 200 openings across the system,” said Nicole Welch, chief human resources... Read more
All these folks fought the covid last year without a vaccine avaiable! And survived. Now! Ya'll are mandating to be vaxed! What the heck do you think would happen?? I rest my case.
Fairbanks Memorial turns meeting rooms into patient care wards as Covid cases set yet another record
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital turned three conference rooms into patient care wards Wednesday in response to staffing shortages and the alarmingly high number of Covid-19 patients. With 23 FMH patients being treated for Covid illness on Thursday, the hospital yet again reached “an unfortunate new milestone — the highest number of... Read more
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital discusses current state of COVID-19 hospitalizations
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Memorial Hospital (FMH) recently discussed the current state of COVID-19 hospitalizations, including ICU availability. According to Sarah Martin, Chief Nursing Officer at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, FMH is no longer at divert status, but the margin for returning to divert status is closer than they would like. Read more
maybe if you weren't firing staff for not getting the jab you wouldn't be understaffed
Alaska Airlines passenger goes viral after being escorted off flight in weight-shaming claim
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -Alaska Airlines has received attention from millions of people around the world in this series of videos that recently went viral. The videos were uploaded to TikTok by Howard Ray Lin, a Fairbanks resident who was escorted off a flight from Seattle to Alaska because of her clothing. Howard stated she was being discriminated against, and was not in violation of any of the airline’s policies. Read more