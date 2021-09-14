Trending lifestyle headlines in Coldfoot

(COLDFOOT, AK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Coldfoot, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Fairbanks hospital faces persistent staffing shortages, higher turnover Like health care facilities across the state and nation, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Health Clinic and the Denali Center long-term care facility are short staffed as the COVID-19 case surge continues. “We currently, as an organization, have about 200 openings across the system,” said Nicole Welch, chief human resources... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Fairbanks Memorial turns meeting rooms into patient care wards as Covid cases set yet another record Fairbanks Memorial Hospital turned three conference rooms into patient care wards Wednesday in response to staffing shortages and the alarmingly high number of Covid-19 patients. With 23 FMH patients being treated for Covid illness on Thursday, the hospital yet again reached “an unfortunate new milestone — the highest number of... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital discusses current state of COVID-19 hospitalizations FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Memorial Hospital (FMH) recently discussed the current state of COVID-19 hospitalizations, including ICU availability. According to Sarah Martin, Chief Nursing Officer at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, FMH is no longer at divert status, but the margin for returning to divert status is closer than they would like. Read more

LATEST NEWS