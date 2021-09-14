Wilmington sports digest: Top stories today

(WILMINGTON, NC) Wilmington sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Wilmington sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Charlotte Hits the Road to Face the Seahawks CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte women's soccer team travels to Wilmington, North Carolina for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Seahawks of UNCW. The game is set to kick off at 4 p.m. "UNC Wilmington is an excellent team, well-coached", said head coach John Cullen. "They beat us at home... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Wilmington-Area High School Standout Performers: Sept. 6 - 12 Each week, area high school coaches are asked to submit a list of standout performers from their team from the previous week’s games. If your child’s name – or anyone from your child’s team – doesn’t appear on the list, please encourage your coach to email their submissions to Jackson.Fuller@StarNewsOnline.com before noon each Sunday. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Harding Leads Seahawks Past Charlotte, 3-0 WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Graduate student forward Audrey Harding scored two goals with an assist to lead UNCW to its fourth straight win, a 3-0 victory over Charlotte in non-conference women's soccer action at the UNCW Soccer Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Seahawks improved to 4-1-0 on the season while... Read more

LOCAL PICK