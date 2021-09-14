CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington sports digest: Top stories today

Wilmington Updates
 6 days ago

(WILMINGTON, NC) Wilmington sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Wilmington sports stories like these, click here.

Charlotte / chatsports.com

Charlotte Hits the Road to Face the Seahawks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte women's soccer team travels to Wilmington, North Carolina for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Seahawks of UNCW. The game is set to kick off at 4 p.m. "UNC Wilmington is an excellent team, well-coached", said head coach John Cullen. "They beat us at home... Read more

Wilmington / starnewsonline.com

Wilmington-Area High School Standout Performers: Sept. 6 - 12

Each week, area high school coaches are asked to submit a list of standout performers from their team from the previous week’s games. If your child’s name – or anyone from your child’s team – doesn’t appear on the list, please encourage your coach to email their submissions to Jackson.Fuller@StarNewsOnline.com before noon each Sunday. Read more

Wilmington / uncwsports.com

Harding Leads Seahawks Past Charlotte, 3-0

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Graduate student forward Audrey Harding scored two goals with an assist to lead UNCW to its fourth straight win, a 3-0 victory over Charlotte in non-conference women's soccer action at the UNCW Soccer Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Seahawks improved to 4-1-0 on the season while... Read more

Wilmington / chatsports.com

Charlotte Drop Road Contest at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Charlotte women's soccer team (4-3-0) fell to UNCW (4-1-0) 3-0 on Sunday (Sep. 12) in Wilmington, North Carolina. The 49ers controlled the second half of the match but couldn't find the back of the net as they remained scoreless against the Seahawks. FROM THE COACH. "Congratulations... Read more

