Trending sports headlines in Frankfort

(FRANKFORT, MI) Frankfort sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Ironman kicks off Sunday morning FRANKFORT — Two years after the IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon caused traffic headaches across Grand Traverse and Leelanau Counties, road closures were set to begin early Sunday morning for the first of at least two races in the small Lake Michigan town of Frankfort. Athletes started checking in at noon Friday... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Photos: IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan hits the water BENZIE COUNTY — The IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan Triathlon made its debut in its new host city in Frankfort Sept. 12. Several thousand athletes turned out to compete in the event, which featured swimming, biking and running and was made possible by the efforts of nearly 900 volunteers. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Burke, Dietzel winners of IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan in Frankfort BENZIE COUNTY — The IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan Triathlon made its debut in its new host city in Frankfort on Sept. 12. Several thousand athletes turned out to compete in the event, which featured swimming, biking and running and was made possible by the efforts of nearly 900 community volunteers. The... Read more

LOCAL PICK