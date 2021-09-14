CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frankfort, MI

Trending sports headlines in Frankfort

Frankfort Journal
Frankfort Journal
 6 days ago

(FRANKFORT, MI) Frankfort sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Frankfort / record-eagle.com

Ironman kicks off Sunday morning

Ironman kicks off Sunday morning

FRANKFORT — Two years after the IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon caused traffic headaches across Grand Traverse and Leelanau Counties, road closures were set to begin early Sunday morning for the first of at least two races in the small Lake Michigan town of Frankfort. Athletes started checking in at noon Friday... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Michigan / recordpatriot.com

Photos: IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan hits the water

Photos: IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan hits the water

BENZIE COUNTY — The IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan Triathlon made its debut in its new host city in Frankfort Sept. 12. Several thousand athletes turned out to compete in the event, which featured swimming, biking and running and was made possible by the efforts of nearly 900 volunteers. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Michigan / recordpatriot.com

Burke, Dietzel winners of IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan in Frankfort

Burke, Dietzel winners of IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan in Frankfort

BENZIE COUNTY — The IRONMAN 70.3 Michigan Triathlon made its debut in its new host city in Frankfort on Sept. 12. Several thousand athletes turned out to compete in the event, which featured swimming, biking and running and was made possible by the efforts of nearly 900 community volunteers. The... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Frankfort / 9and10news.com

Annual Ironman 70.3 Triathlon Returns in Frankfort

Annual Ironman 70.3 Triathlon Returns in Frankfort

After a year break due to COVID-19, the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon returned for the second time in Northern Michigan. The event took place on Sunday in Frankfort, where athletes from all over the country put their bodies to the ultimate test. The triathlon consisted of a 1.2 mile swim, 56... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frankfort, MI
Sports
City
Frankfort, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mi Rrb
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Frankfort Journal

Frankfort Journal

Frankfort, MI
21
Followers
250
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Frankfort Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy