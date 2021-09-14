Black Clover Cliffhanger Reveals Yuno's New Anti-Zenon Attack

The newest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga is teasing All Might's isolation with its big cliffhanger. The Final Act of the series has been quite the transformative one for Izuku Midoriya as he's taken on the full burden of One For All's power while getting ready for the inevitable confrontation against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One. But while it's been tough for Izuku, it's also been very eye-opening for All Might as well as not only have fans started to see a new side to him, but he's starting to see a new side to himself.

