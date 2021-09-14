CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Clover Cliffhanger Reveals Yuno's New Anti-Zenon Attack

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Clover revealed Yuno's newly developed attack to use against Zenon Zogratis with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series! With the first two members of the Spade Kingdom now defeated, it's finally time to rejoin Yuno in the fight against Zenon. The last time we had seen the fighter in action was several months ago, and unfortunately the newest looks into the fight have not looked great for Yuno and Langris as they are the only ones who have been fighting against the spatial mage and his devil powers.

comicbook.com

