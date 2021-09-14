CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Springfield

 6 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Life in Springfield has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Springfield area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Illinois / foxillinois.com

Illinois business community reacts to Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois business community has mixed reactions to President Joe Biden’s announcement that all private companies with over 100 employees must mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing for all employees. Central Illinois is dominated by the government, healthcare, and education industries, which already had a... Read more

You can’t legally mandate a vaccine that is by emergency use! The vaccine they are saying is FDA approved is a lie! Comirnaty got the approval and it is not available yet!

it is not right that Biden and the CDC have not recognized that people whom have already had covid no not need to get a shot. it's proven that natural immunity is far better . especially since Biden stated no mandate will be issued for people to get a shot! My body My choice!

Springfield / foxillinois.com

Springfield Police Department mask enforcement throughout pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Not wearing a mask during the pandemic has landed some Springfield residents in trouble with the law. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) reported that from January 2020 to Thursday, Sept. 9, they've responded to 90 mask-related calls. About 50 of those calls resulted in violations. Fines... Read more

Springfield / pantagraph.com

Tickets available for Illinois Conservation Foundation hunt

SPRINGFIELD — Tickets are available for the annual Illinois Conservation Foundation Director's Hunt. The two-day controlled pheasant and quail hunt will be Nov. 29-30 at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area in southern Illinois. The event is co-sponsored by Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. There will be hunting on 25 fields... Read more

Springfield / newschannel20.com

Lanphier High cancels football games after COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Lanphier High School canceled Friday night and next week's football games after five students tested positive for COVID-19. District 186 says four of the confirmed cases were students on the football team. The cases were detected using SHIELD surveillance testing. We're told all of the students... Read more

