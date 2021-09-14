CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Nantucket sports lineup: What’s trending

Nantucket Voice
Nantucket Voice
 6 days ago

Nantucket / ack.net

Whalers win season opener 20-12

(Sept. 11, 2021) In the end – after an error and penalty-strewn scoreless first half, and a second half marked by moments of well-executed offense – the Whalers' football opener came down to two defensive plays. Junior defensive end Jeremy Caspe’s quarterback sack put Dennis-Yarmouth back on its heels, and... Read more

Cape Cod And Islands / capecodtimes.com

9 top Cape Cod high school athletes from Saturday

Oldham had a hat trick in the first half for the St. John Paul II Lions as they beat the Falmouth Academy Mariners 8-0 in their season opener in girls soccer action on Saturday. Chloe Fox scored her first varsity goal in the 15th minute and Ella Cheney scored a... Read more

Nantucket / ack.net

Volleyball beats Holbrook for first win of the season

(Sept. 11, 2021) The Whalers volleyball team won its first game of the season Saturday at home against Holbrook, winning three sets to one. The game was ied after the first two sets when the Whalers, led by junior blocker Amelie Roberts and freshman hitter Chloe Marrero, took a commanding lead in the third set. They never looked back, winning the fourth set 25-16. Read more

Nantucket / vineyardgazette.com

Light Winds Favor Smaller Boats in Moffett Race

A light but steady breeze and unusually placid Nantucket Sound added up to good conditions for smaller boats in the 44th George Moffett Race on Saturday. “The most astonishing thing was how smooth the waters were out there,” said Roger Becker, who took second place in his 1984 C&C 24, Gloria — the highest he’s finished in 38 years of racing her in the Moffett, he said. Read more

Nantucket Voice

Nantucket Voice

