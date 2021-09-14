Nantucket sports lineup: What’s trending

(NANTUCKET, MA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Nantucket area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Whalers win season opener 20-12 (Sept. 11, 2021) In the end – after an error and penalty-strewn scoreless first half, and a second half marked by moments of well-executed offense – the Whalers' football opener came down to two defensive plays. Junior defensive end Jeremy Caspe’s quarterback sack put Dennis-Yarmouth back on its heels, and... Read more

TOP VIEWED

9 top Cape Cod high school athletes from Saturday Oldham had a hat trick in the first half for the St. John Paul II Lions as they beat the Falmouth Academy Mariners 8-0 in their season opener in girls soccer action on Saturday. Chloe Fox scored her first varsity goal in the 15th minute and Ella Cheney scored a... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Volleyball beats Holbrook for first win of the season (Sept. 11, 2021) The Whalers volleyball team won its first game of the season Saturday at home against Holbrook, winning three sets to one. The game was ied after the first two sets when the Whalers, led by junior blocker Amelie Roberts and freshman hitter Chloe Marrero, took a commanding lead in the third set. They never looked back, winning the fourth set 25-16. Read more

LOCAL PICK