Sports wrap: Schenectady

Men's Tennis Wins Three Flights in Tournament SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's tennis team enjoyed tournament success as Engineers earned victories in three separate flights in the Siena Invitational at Central Park. Rensselaer, which was playing for the first time this season, faced only Division I competition in the two-day tournament. In the... Read more

Schenectady City School District Athletic Hall of Fame: Undefeated 1969-70 Linton basketball to be honored Editor’s note: The 23rd Schenectady City School District Athletic Hall of Fame & Reunion Dinner takes place Monday at Glen Sanders Mansion. Inductees are Ed Alger, Al Burnham and Joe Zelezniak, while the undefeated 1969-70 Linton boys’ basketball team earned the legacy tribute. Today’s story is the first in a four-part series recognizing this year’s induction class. Read more

Seven Reach Semifinals of Men's Tennis Invite SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - Despite competing against only Division I competition in the season-opening Siena Invitational, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's tennis team enjoyed a strong first day of singles as seven student-athletes advanced to the semifinals and remain alive. The tournament, which also includes doubles, though those results were not available, concludes on Saturday at Central Park. Read more

