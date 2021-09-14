CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Sports wrap: Schenectady

Schenectady Daily
Schenectady Daily
 6 days ago

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Schenectady sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Schenectady sports. For more stories from the Schenectady area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Schenectady / rpiathletics.com

Men's Tennis Wins Three Flights in Tournament

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's tennis team enjoyed tournament success as Engineers earned victories in three separate flights in the Siena Invitational at Central Park. Rensselaer, which was playing for the first time this season, faced only Division I competition in the two-day tournament. In the... Read more

Schenectady / dailygazette.com

Schenectady City School District Athletic Hall of Fame: Undefeated 1969-70 Linton basketball to be honored

Editor’s note: The 23rd Schenectady City School District Athletic Hall of Fame & Reunion Dinner takes place Monday at Glen Sanders Mansion. Inductees are Ed Alger, Al Burnham and Joe Zelezniak, while the undefeated 1969-70 Linton boys’ basketball team earned the legacy tribute. Today’s story is the first in a four-part series recognizing this year’s induction class. Read more

Rensselaer / rpiathletics.com

Seven Reach Semifinals of Men's Tennis Invite

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - Despite competing against only Division I competition in the season-opening Siena Invitational, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's tennis team enjoyed a strong first day of singles as seven student-athletes advanced to the semifinals and remain alive. The tournament, which also includes doubles, though those results were not available, concludes on Saturday at Central Park. Read more

Schenectady / rpiathletics.com

Women's Tennis Impressive on Opening Day

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's tennis team started its 2021-22 season in fine fashion as four singles student-athletes have reached their respective flights final and four teams have advanced to the semifinals at the Union Invitational. Play concludes on Sunday on the campus of Union College. Read more

With Schenectady Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

