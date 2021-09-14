Your Lafayette lifestyle news

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lafayette, from fashion updates to viral videos.

New Orleans family claims Lafayette hotel is price gouging In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, many hotels remain booked in Lafayette. That's causing issues for some who had plans to travel to Lafayette before the storm, for instance, for this weekend's UL home opener. Read more

Louisiana businesses mull new federal vaccine mandate: 'The devil will be in the details' Louisiana businesses are processing the sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates issued by President Joe Biden, which order employers with more than 100 workers to require immunizations or weekly testing. "At this time, there is more we don’t know, than what we do know," said Erin Kilgore, an attorney who specializes... Read more

University of Louisiana at Lafayette Issues new vaccine requirement guidelines LAFAYETTE, LA -- University of Louisiana at Lafayette issued their vaccination requirement guidelines for all students this school year. UL officials say that students who plan to take winter intersession or spring semester courses will now need to submit a proof of covid-19 vaccine. “I think there will be some... Read more

