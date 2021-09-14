Your Lafayette lifestyle news
date 2021-09-14
New Orleans family claims Lafayette hotel is price gouging
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, many hotels remain booked in Lafayette. That's causing issues for some who had plans to travel to Lafayette before the storm, for instance, for this weekend's UL home opener. Read more
These hotels & motels so bad why don't you take it to the news casters so no one else gets drawn into that web!
Ya'll need to check out Motel 6 and because motel never charged for deposit for dogs and it free this their 2216 NE Evangeline Throughway, Lafayette, LA 70501
Louisiana businesses mull new federal vaccine mandate: 'The devil will be in the details'
Louisiana businesses are processing the sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates issued by President Joe Biden, which order employers with more than 100 workers to require immunizations or weekly testing. "At this time, there is more we don’t know, than what we do know," said Erin Kilgore, an attorney who specializes... Read more
Please trumpturd Republicans, do not wear a mask. The rest of us are ready to be done with you. Hasten your journey. Ivermectin is delicious and very effective. So is visiting Covid patients at hospitals. Do us all that favor. Practice your “freedom” even to your end. 😂😂😂
People are quitting their jobs because of the mandates. Unemployment rate increasing. Guess he thinks he is a dictator!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 but he is really an Alzheimer's/Dementia patient!!!!
University of Louisiana at Lafayette Issues new vaccine requirement guidelines
LAFAYETTE, LA -- University of Louisiana at Lafayette issued their vaccination requirement guidelines for all students this school year. UL officials say that students who plan to take winter intersession or spring semester courses will now need to submit a proof of covid-19 vaccine. “I think there will be some... Read more
What was air travel like before 9/11?
Lafayette - At the start of the twenty-first century, you could arrive at an airport half-an-hour prior to your flight taking off and stroll straight over to your gate. Following the tragic events of September 11, that all changed. "It was very free," said dr. Dedria Givens-Carroll when asked what... Read more