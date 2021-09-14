Trending local sports in Youngstown

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown News Watch
Youngstown News Watch
 6 days ago

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Youngstown sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Michigan / usatoday.com

Photo Gallery: Best pictures from Michigan State football vs. Youngstown State

On Saturday, Michigan State football rattled off their second straight win against Youngstown State at home in East Lansing. Despite the fact that this was a win against an FCS team, it was still encouraging to see the Spartans handle business and look particularly electric on offense. Below, you can... Read more

Michigan / youtube.com

Youngstown State at Michigan State | Thorne Tosses 4 TD in Home Opener | Sept. 11, 2021 | Highlights

Michigan State QB Payton Thorne passed for 280 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Youngstown State. #MichiganStateSpartans #NCAAFootball SUBSCRIBE to Big Ten Network on YouTube and enable alerts - new highlights and videos uploaded daily: http://www.btn.com/youtube More from Big Ten football/basketball/other sports: http://www.btn.com Watch live games and replays from Big Ten sports with BTN +: http://www.btnplus.com Follow Big Ten Network on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BigTenNetwork Follow Big Ten Network on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BigTenNetwork Read more

Michigan / detroitstar.com

Big plays spark Michigan State over Youngstown State

Payton Thorne threw two long scoring passes to Jayden Reed in the first half and Michigan State romped to a 42-14 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich. Thorne, who completed 15 of 21 passes for 280 yards, threw four touchdown passes and ran for another. Thorne... Read more

Michigan / youtube.com

Michigan State's big first half leads Spartans past Penguins

Michigan State racked up nearly 600 total yards of offense to defeat YSU 42-14 Stay informed about Youngstown news, weather, sports and entertainment! Follow WKBN on our website: https://www.wkbn.com?ipid=youtubehp Read more

