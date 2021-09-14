Trending local sports in Youngstown

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Youngstown sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Photo Gallery: Best pictures from Michigan State football vs. Youngstown State On Saturday, Michigan State football rattled off their second straight win against Youngstown State at home in East Lansing. Despite the fact that this was a win against an FCS team, it was still encouraging to see the Spartans handle business and look particularly electric on offense. Below, you can... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Youngstown State at Michigan State | Thorne Tosses 4 TD in Home Opener | Sept. 11, 2021 | Highlights Michigan State QB Payton Thorne passed for 280 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Youngstown State. #MichiganStateSpartans #NCAAFootball SUBSCRIBE to Big Ten Network on YouTube and enable alerts - new highlights and videos uploaded daily: http://www.btn.com/youtube More from Big Ten football/basketball/other sports: http://www.btn.com Watch live games and replays from Big Ten sports with BTN +: http://www.btnplus.com Follow Big Ten Network on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BigTenNetwork Follow Big Ten Network on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BigTenNetwork Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Big plays spark Michigan State over Youngstown State Payton Thorne threw two long scoring passes to Jayden Reed in the first half and Michigan State romped to a 42-14 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich. Thorne, who completed 15 of 21 passes for 280 yards, threw four touchdown passes and ran for another. Thorne... Read more

TRENDING NOW