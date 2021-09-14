CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips, WI

Sports wrap: Phillips

Phillips News Alert
Phillips News Alert
 6 days ago

(PHILLIPS, WI) Phillips-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Phillips sports. For more stories from the Phillips area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Stratford / onfocus.news

Stratford Girls Take 1st, Auburndale Boys 2nd at Phillips CC Invite

Phillips (OnFocus) – The Stratford girls took first place and Auburndale second at the Phillips Cross Country Invitational. Charles Jewell of Auburndale took second place in the boys’ race. 2021 OnFocus Cross Country Schedules. Stratford won the girls’ race, finishing with 38 points. Kayla Casperson was the Tigers’ top finisher. Read more

Athens / onfocus.news

Athens Volleyball Falls to Phillips

Phillips swept Athens in Marawood North Volleyball, 28-26, 25-21, 25-17. Jenna Handschke had 5 aces and Addison Lavicka collected 20 assists for Athens. Celina Ellenbecker had 20 digs to lead the Bluejays. 2021 Stats Sheets.xls – Phillips (1) 2021 Fall Sports Season Schedules. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing... Read more

Ashland / apg-wi.com

Ashland soars in Battle of the Bay

The Ashland Oredockers Girls volleyball team completed a successful week of play by winning its own tournament, the Battle of the Bay, on Saturday Sept. 11. The Oredockers took down Phillips in the final. Drummond and Washburn High Schools also competed. On Thursday, Ashland defeated Northwestern 3-0 to capture its first-ever win in the Heart O’ North Conference, which the team joined this year. (Contributed photo) Read more

Phillips / apg-wi.com

Northern Elite to host tryouts Oct. 10

Northland Elite Basketball Club will hold tryouts for the 2022 season on Sunday, Oct. 10 in Ashland for all boys and girls currently in grades 5-11. Serving as a developmental program for Bay-Area basketball players, the club draws student-athletes from the following schools: Ashland, Washburn, Hurley, Bayfield, Mellen, South Shore, Drummond, Mercer, Hayward, Butternut, Chequamegon, Phillips, Three Lakes, Lakeland, Rhinelander, and Northwestern. Northern Elite also attracts athletes from Michigan schools in Ironwood, Bessemer, Wakefield, Ewen-Trout Creek, Watersmeet, Baraga, Ontonagon. More information and registration can be found at NorthlandElite.com. Read more

