Sports wrap: Phillips

Stratford Girls Take 1st, Auburndale Boys 2nd at Phillips CC Invite Phillips (OnFocus) – The Stratford girls took first place and Auburndale second at the Phillips Cross Country Invitational. Charles Jewell of Auburndale took second place in the boys’ race. 2021 OnFocus Cross Country Schedules. Stratford won the girls’ race, finishing with 38 points. Kayla Casperson was the Tigers’ top finisher. Read more

Athens Volleyball Falls to Phillips Phillips swept Athens in Marawood North Volleyball, 28-26, 25-21, 25-17. Jenna Handschke had 5 aces and Addison Lavicka collected 20 assists for Athens. Celina Ellenbecker had 20 digs to lead the Bluejays. 2021 Stats Sheets.xls – Phillips (1) 2021 Fall Sports Season Schedules. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing... Read more

Ashland soars in Battle of the Bay The Ashland Oredockers Girls volleyball team completed a successful week of play by winning its own tournament, the Battle of the Bay, on Saturday Sept. 11. The Oredockers took down Phillips in the final. Drummond and Washburn High Schools also competed. On Thursday, Ashland defeated Northwestern 3-0 to capture its first-ever win in the Heart O’ North Conference, which the team joined this year. (Contributed photo) Read more

