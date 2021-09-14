Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Ogden

(OGDEN, UT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Ogden area.

For more Ogden sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Raptors season-finale rained out; playoffs begin Saturday in Ogden Mother Nature made it so the Ogden Raptors and Boise Hawks didn’t have to pitch a bunch of position players in a game that held no meaning to the season’s conclusion or coming playoffs. The Raptors and Hawks made it midway through the second inning Friday night in the final... Read more

Weber State runs over Dixie State in 41-3 win on the road Rashid Shaheed for Weber State football against Northern Arizona, Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Ogden. (Robert Casey, Weber State Athletics) — ST. GEORGE — The football game in Provo wasn't the only game of the night featuring two in-state opponents. Weber State traveled down to St. George to take on Dixie State for just the second time in program history. Read more

Boise ends Ogden’s season, Hawks lead Raptors 8-7 in 12-inning playoff epic | News, sports, jobs OGDEN – After a two-year wait, all the insignia of the playoff baseball were back on Lindquist Field on Saturday night. A smaller crowd, but a boisterous one, including a healthy number of fanatics, hung on each court in the Ogden Raptors v Boise Hawks game in the Pioneer Baseball League’s Southern Division championship game, an elimination round of one game. Read more

