Ogden, UT

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Ogden

Ogden News Watch
 6 days ago

(OGDEN, UT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Ogden area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Ogden sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Ogden / standard.net

Raptors season-finale rained out; playoffs begin Saturday in Ogden

Mother Nature made it so the Ogden Raptors and Boise Hawks didn’t have to pitch a bunch of position players in a game that held no meaning to the season’s conclusion or coming playoffs. The Raptors and Hawks made it midway through the second inning Friday night in the final... Read more

Ogden / ksl.com

Weber State runs over Dixie State in 41-3 win on the road

Rashid Shaheed for Weber State football against Northern Arizona, Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Ogden. (Robert Casey, Weber State Athletics) — ST. GEORGE — The football game in Provo wasn't the only game of the night featuring two in-state opponents. Weber State traveled down to St. George to take on Dixie State for just the second time in program history. Read more

Ogden / dailyutahan.com

Boise ends Ogden’s season, Hawks lead Raptors 8-7 in 12-inning playoff epic | News, sports, jobs

OGDEN – After a two-year wait, all the insignia of the playoff baseball were back on Lindquist Field on Saturday night. A smaller crowd, but a boisterous one, including a healthy number of fanatics, hung on each court in the Ogden Raptors v Boise Hawks game in the Pioneer Baseball League’s Southern Division championship game, an elimination round of one game. Read more

Ogden / gohighlanders.com

Highlanders End Skid with 1-0 Win at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah - UC Riverside closed out the Utah portion of its longest road trip of the season on Sunday afternoon with a 1-0 win over Weber State at Wildcat Soccer Field to snap a three-game losing skid. Defensive tactics were at the forefront of the first half for both... Read more

Community Policy