Hillsborough, NC

The lineup: Sports news in Hillsborough

Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 6 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Hillsborough-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Hillsborough sports. For more stories from the Hillsborough area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Hillsborough / newsoforange.com

Cedar Ridge volleyball team undefeated, ready for more

Cedar Ridge volleyball team undefeated, ready for more

Hillsborough has seen some fantastic high school sports teams roll through the area. This year, one group has stood out from the rest. The Cedar Ridge Volleyball team has been a dominant force, generating interest in the program’s varsity team. The squad, which is 7-0 so far this season, has rolled past every opponent it has faced thus far without dropping a set. Read more

Orange County / heraldsun.com

Chambers High's Daylan Smothers delivers on a promise, helps Cougars remain unbeaten

Chambers High’s Daylan Smothers delivers on a promise, helps Cougars remain unbeaten

Nationally ranked Chambers High School was in trouble Friday night at home. The Cougars’ usually stout defense couldn’t stop Hickory Ridge, and the Cougars really couldn’t stop Hickory Ridge quarterback Alex Bentley. The game was tied late. And it just seemed like if Bentley got the ball one more time... Read more

Georgia / thetimesnews.com

'The pressure's off': What to watch as UNC processes reality check, faces Georgia State

‘The pressure’s off’: What to watch as UNC processes reality check, faces Georgia State

CHAPEL HILL — The most interceptions star quarterback Sam Howell has thrown in a college football game, the fewest points North Carolina has scored during coach Mack Brown’s second stint on the job, a frustrating stumble on a nationally spotlighted stage, and a Top 25 tumble nearly out of the rankings. Read more

Chapel Hill / cbs17.com

UNC wide receiver Josh Downs looking to step up this season

UNC wide receiver Josh Downs looking to step up this season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – In 2020, North Carolina football averaged nearly 42 points per game. Offensively, the Heels were stacked with weapons starting with quarterback Sam Howell and a two-headed monster in the backfield that was Javonte Williams and Michael Carter. Howell also had solid targets. Dazz Newsome and... Read more

