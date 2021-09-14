CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

The lineup: Sports news in York

York Dispatch
York Dispatch
 6 days ago

(YORK, NE) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the York area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more York sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

York / yorknewstimes.com

Late field goal lifts Bison over Dukes

Late field goal lifts Bison over Dukes

MCCOOK – Going into Friday night’s Class B matchup between the York Dukes and the McCook Bison, games the last two years had been decided by three points, both McCook wins. In 2019 McCook defeated York 17-14. They recovered a late Duke fumble last year in York to preserve a... Read more

York / yorknewstimes.com

Dukes 2-1, third at Bishop Neumann volleyball invite

Dukes 2-1, third at Bishop Neumann volleyball invite

WAHOO – The York volleyball team hit the road for Saturday’s Bishop Neumann Invite looking to rebound after consecutive losses to Aurora and Columbus Lakeview earlier in the month. The Dukes did just that, going 2-1 on the day to finish in third place. York downed host Bishop Neumann in... Read more

York / columbustelegram.com

Lakeview bats wake up after slow start

Lakeview bats wake up after slow start

Lakeview softball had the opportunity to see a subdistrict opponent up close and person on Saturday in its home invite when York came to town and faced the Lady Vikes in the opening contest. If the two rematch again in a few weeks, Lakeview will hope for a better start. Read more

York / yorknewstimes.com

Duke girls golf in Lex, then return home Monday

Duke girls golf in Lex, then return home Monday

YORK – The 2021 high school golf season is about three weeks away from districts and determining the teams and golfers that will travel to Scottsbluff for the Class B State Tournament October 12-13. Monday, teams from Northwest, Central City and Grand Island Central Catholic joined the Dukes at York Country Club for quad action. Read more

Sports
