Wadena, MN

Your Wadena lifestyle news

Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 6 days ago

(WADENA, MN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Wadena, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Wadena area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Wadena / wadenapj.com

Upcoming flu shot clinics at Tri-County Health Care in September, October

Upcoming flu shot clinics at Tri-County Health Care in September, October

Tri-County Health Care will be hosting several flu shot clinics during September and October. Clinics will be available in Wadena, Bertha, Henning, Ottertail and Sebeka. Tri-County is offering a significant discount for individuals paying at the time of the flu shot clinic, according to a Tri-County news release. Medicare Advantage Plans, Humana, Medicare, Medicaid and many other commercial insurances are accepted. Please confirm with your insurance company prior to the clinic. Read more

Wadena / wadenapj.com

Group protests COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Wadena

Group protests COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Wadena

With signs on stopping the mandate, medical freedom, having a choice and job impacts, people protested COVID-19 vaccine mandates along Highway 10 on Sept. 10. About 40 people gathered from Brainerd, Menahga, Ottertail, Park Rapids, Sebeka, Staples, Verndale and Wadena. “We want it left the way it is (no vaccine... Read more

Wadena / wadenapj.com

COVID-19 testing is by appointment at Tri-County Health

COVID-19 testing is by appointment at Tri-County Health

Tri-County Health Care is currently experiencing a shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies. Due to the national testing supply shortage, many facilities are experiencing similar shortages. Rapid tests have been significantly impacted. Rapid tests are reserved for Tri-County Health Care patients based on medical needs due to the low supply, according... Read more

Wadena / wadenapj.com

WDC anglers land third place in championship

WDC anglers land third place in championship

Wadena-Deer Creek fishing team members got their exercise reeling in fish during the championship outing Saturday, Sept. 11, on Little Pine Lake. With the final outing on a Perham lake, it was Perham that claimed the No. 1 spot of the day. Breckenridge claimed second and W-DC came in third out of 20 teams. Read more

