ST. PAUL, MINN. (WCCO) — Former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka on Wednesday entered the race to become Minnesota’s next governor, launching a campaign centered on his conservative credentials and criticism of Gov. Tim Walz’s record. The campaign announcement at the State Capitol follows months of speculation that he’d seek the Republican nomination for governor and look to break the party’s 15-year losing streak in statewide office. Gazelka is serving is fourth term in the Minnesota Senate and spent the last five years as the GOP caucus’ leader, putting him in a powerful position in brokering deals in a divided state government and...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO