What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Gallup

New Mexico reports cases of people using livestock drug to treat COVID-19
SANTA FE, NM — New Mexico health officials are monitoring cases of ivermectin toxicity among persons attempting to treat COVID-19. The New Mexico Department of Health is asking all health care providers to report ivermectin toxicity cases. In addition, all deaths related to ivermectin fall under the statutory requirement to report to the Office of the Medical Investigator. Read more
FDA website describes its antiviral properties for dengue fever and HIV as well as Covid-19
Ivermectin was discovered in 1975 and is approved for use in humans to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions such as rosacea. When taken in appropriate, prescribed doses it can be highly effective and is included in the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines
Suspended NMSU professor hits the road promoting election fraud claims after defying COVID-19 mandates
LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State University business college professor David Clements remains on emergency suspension following his rejection of campus mask mandates in his classroom and the university's vaccine mandate. Clements was suspended with pay in August, according to a notice from the provost's office, after several students filed... Read more
Had the honor of hearing him speak tonite in Las Cruces. A man of true integrity.
I love this many smart articulate. I'm surprised they didn't push him out sooner. Now he has more time to work on forensic audits in all 50 states he is making great progress.
The exemption is one of three options available under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's public health order.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sweeping new vaccine mandates could force millions of holdouts to become vaccinated against COVID-19, but people with certain exemptions could be excluded. While there are exemptions people can qualify for, like a medical condition or a disability, not all of them are clear. "Well, legally, this is... Read more
The vaccines need MRC to be made which is derived from abort fetus cells, therefore most religions consider abortion to be murder. This should make it very simple as most religions do not condone murdering babies
WHAT IF YOU ATE ALL READY IMMUNE???? WHY FORCE A VACCINE ON CITIZENS THAT ARE IMMUNE AND HAVE NATURAL ANTIBODIES ALL READY??? NO NEED TO RISK TAKING A VACCINE IF YOU ARE ALL READY IMMUNE!!!
BEWARE: Thousands Of Tarantulas Set To Start Moving Through Colorado
Just thinking about this makes my skin crawl and gives me the "jeebie weebies." I hate spiders, especially big, fat and hairy ones, so the thought of a bunch of tarantulas crawling around truly terrifies me. Call me a baby, call me what you want, but those things are nasty. Read more
They , the males ,are not moving " through " the state they are just coming out of their hidey holes to search for females.
I've only lived here for 5 years and have never seen one. Now I am going to be looking out for them, lol!
