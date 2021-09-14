CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephraim, UT

Ephraim sports digest: Top stories today

 6 days ago

(EPHRAIM, UT) Ephraim sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Ephraim sports. For more stories from the Ephraim area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Ephraim / snowbadgers.com

Football Goes 2-0 After Another Great Win

Football Goes 2-0 After Another Great Win

The new #1 team in the NJCAA battled the elements and the Gila River Hawks before coming away with a 63-0 victory Saturday night at Terry Foote Stadium. The Badgers scored on six of their first seven possessions and Taylor Larsen returned a punt 72-yards for a touchdown to lead the Badgers to a 40-0 halftime lead. Read more

Ephraim / midutahradio.com

Snow College Football Remains Ranked No. 1 In NJCAA Polls

Snow College Football Remains Ranked No. 1 In NJCAA Polls

EPHRAIM, Utah-Monday, Snow College football retained the No. 1 parking in the NJCAA polls by virtue of a 63-rout of Gila Valley (Ariz.). The Badgers are 2-0 and received six first place votes in this week’s poll. In the polls, Snow is followed by:. No. 2 Garden City (Kan.) 78... Read more

Ephraim / snowbadgers.com

Men's Soccer goes 1-1 at Home

Men's Soccer goes 1-1 at Home

The Snow College mens soccer team were able to split their home games this week after losing to the College of Southern Nevada 2-4 the Badgers were able to rally and pick up a much needed win against USU-E on Saturday 3-1. The Coyotes of Southern Nevada showed why they are in second place of the Scenic West as they were able to dominate possession against the Badgers. Each time Snow College battled back the CSN had an answer to stay ahead. Read more

Ephraim / hebervalleyradio.com

Snow Women's Soccer Has Successful Week

Snow Women’s Soccer Has Successful Week

EPHRAIM, Utah-Last Thursday and Saturday, Snow College women’s soccer bested Southern Nevada and USU-Eastern Utah by respective 3-0 scores. Goalie Mayu Yamamoto scored goals against Southern Nevada and found the net against the Eagles. For her heroics, she was named as the Scenic West Athletic Conference player of the week. Read more

