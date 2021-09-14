Ephraim sports digest: Top stories today

(EPHRAIM, UT) Ephraim sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Football Goes 2-0 After Another Great Win The new #1 team in the NJCAA battled the elements and the Gila River Hawks before coming away with a 63-0 victory Saturday night at Terry Foote Stadium. The Badgers scored on six of their first seven possessions and Taylor Larsen returned a punt 72-yards for a touchdown to lead the Badgers to a 40-0 halftime lead. Read more

Snow College Football Remains Ranked No. 1 In NJCAA Polls EPHRAIM, Utah-Monday, Snow College football retained the No. 1 parking in the NJCAA polls by virtue of a 63-rout of Gila Valley (Ariz.). The Badgers are 2-0 and received six first place votes in this week’s poll. In the polls, Snow is followed by:. No. 2 Garden City (Kan.) 78... Read more

Men's Soccer goes 1-1 at Home The Snow College mens soccer team were able to split their home games this week after losing to the College of Southern Nevada 2-4 the Badgers were able to rally and pick up a much needed win against USU-E on Saturday 3-1. The Coyotes of Southern Nevada showed why they are in second place of the Scenic West as they were able to dominate possession against the Badgers. Each time Snow College battled back the CSN had an answer to stay ahead. Read more

