Chadron sports lineup: What’s trending

CSC blocks six kicks, #22 Angelo State rallies to top Eagles in thriller CHADRON, Neb. -- September 11, 2021 -- Chadron State dominated most of the first half against 22nd-ranked Angelo State on Saturday afternoon at Elliott Field, building a 24-0 lead before the Rams scored with 51 second remaining before halftime. But the top-25 visitors from Texas ruled during the second half and squeezed past the Eagles 28-24 in the non-conference clash played in 90-degree temperatures. Read more

