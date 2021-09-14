CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Chadron sports lineup: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(CHADRON, NE) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Chadron area.

Chadron / angelosports.com

CHADRON, Neb. – The No. 22-ranked Angelo State football team completed a 24-point comeback on Saturday, defeating Chadron State 28-24 on the road to remain undefeated on the season. The Rams improve to 2-0 on the season, winning their second straight contest on the road, scoring 28 straight points after... Read more

Chadron / nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

CHADRON, Neb. (KNEP) - The Chadron State football team was just a quarter away from pulling off a big upset in their home opener against nationally ranked Angelo State out of Texas. However the Rams erased a 24 point deficit to defeat Chadron State 28-24 on Saturday. It seemed like... Read more

Chadron / panhandlepost.com

CHADRON, Neb. -- September 11, 2021 -- Chadron State dominated most of the first half against 22nd-ranked Angelo State on Saturday afternoon at Elliott Field, building a 24-0 lead before the Rams scored with 51 second remaining before halftime. But the top-25 visitors from Texas ruled during the second half and squeezed past the Eagles 28-24 in the non-conference clash played in 90-degree temperatures. Read more

Chadron / chadronradio.com

The Chadron High softball team wrapped up the final day of the Twin City Tournament by splitting games with Gering and Alliance. An 8 run bottom of the 5th broke a 1-1 tie against Alliance as the Cards won 9-1. Kinley Richardson started off the inning with an RBI triple and finished off the inning with a two RBI single. Read more

Chadron, NE
