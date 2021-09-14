Trending local sports in Sidney

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SIDNEY, MT) Sidney-area sports are on the move — and we've been watching the scene non-stop.

Richland County / sidneyherald.com

Richland County Roundup: Great action picking up

Richland County Roundup: Great action picking up

We’re starting to get into the thick of the fall sports season, as action is ramping up for teams as we approach the midway point in the schedules. Here’s another edition of the roundup, to catch you up on all the action that happened over the weekend. SidneyThe Sidney High... Read more

Havre / havredailynews.com

HHS golfers play tough teams, courses in Glendive, Sidney

HHS golfers play tough teams, courses in Glendive, Sidney

The final stretch of holes is here for the Havre High golf teams. And the mad dash to the state tournament started this past week with a pair of 18-hole tournaments against Eastern A rivals. Havre was in Glendive for the nine-team Glendive Invitational Thursday, while the Blue Ponies traveled... Read more

Sidney / sidneyherald.com

SHS golf team places well at home invite

SHS golf team places well at home invite

The Sidney High School golf team hosted the entire Eastern Class A for its home invite on Friday, September 10, and even with so many competitors present, the Eagles did well and placed well. Some golfers improved upon previous outings and had some of their best days so far this... Read more

Sidney / willistonherald.com

Observations from Sidney football's first win

Observations from Sidney football's first win

The Sidney High School football team’s first win is under their belt after a trouncing of Park On September 3, and there was a lot to digest with the team’s win. Of course, every team has things they will want to work on no matter what the score of the game was, but what Sidney showed was a lot of good. Read more

