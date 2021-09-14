CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oceanside, CA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Oceanside

Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 6 days ago

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Life in Oceanside has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Oceanside area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
San Diego County / nbcsandiego.com

Many Public Schools in San Diego County Don't Meet National Mental Health Staffing Standards

Many Public Schools in San Diego County Don't Meet National Mental Health Staffing Standards

Kids are back in the classroom after an unprecedented school year full of loss and stress. Yet, when it comes to mental health resources at school, NBC 7 Investigates has learned many of the largest school districts in San Diego County fall short of industry standards. This school year marks... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Oceanside / kusi.com

Metroflex Gym and Koffie Co. host free event for first responders to honor, remember, and never forget 9/11

Metroflex Gym and Koffie Co. host free event for first responders to honor, remember, and never forget 9/11

OCEANSIDE, CA (KUSI)- The owners of Metroflex Gym and Koffie Co. are co-hosting a free event for the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11. The event is to honor, remember, and never forget what happened that day and the lives lost. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Louis Uridel and David Chiddick... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Oceanside / thecoastnews.com

MiraCosta College’s brewing program wins U.S. Open College Beer

MiraCosta College’s brewing program wins U.S. Open College Beer

OCEANSIDE — MiraCosta College’s BrewTech program earned the Grand National Championship title in the U.S. Open College Beer Championship, it was recently announced. First-time contender in the championship, MiraCosta College won gold medals for their hefeweizen, pale ale, spring IPA and stout, plus a silver for their raspberry Berliner. The... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Oceanside / thecoastnews.com

Cheers! North County: In the moment with Pacific Coast Spirits

Cheers! North County: In the moment with Pacific Coast Spirits

To say that Pacific Coast Spirits (PCS) is award-winning doesn’t properly describe the Oceanside distillery’s success. In August, PCS won eight medals from the American Distilling Institute, including Best in Class for their California Dry Gin along with various silver and bronze medals for the rest of their line-up of bourbons and Agave spirits. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Oceanside, CA
Lifestyle
Oceanside, CA
Government
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oceanside Times

Oceanside Times

Oceanside, CA
237
Followers
465
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy