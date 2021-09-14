Trending lifestyle headlines in Oceanside

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Life in Oceanside has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Many Public Schools in San Diego County Don't Meet National Mental Health Staffing Standards Kids are back in the classroom after an unprecedented school year full of loss and stress. Yet, when it comes to mental health resources at school, NBC 7 Investigates has learned many of the largest school districts in San Diego County fall short of industry standards. This school year marks...

Metroflex Gym and Koffie Co. host free event for first responders to honor, remember, and never forget 9/11 OCEANSIDE, CA (KUSI)- The owners of Metroflex Gym and Koffie Co. are co-hosting a free event for the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11. The event is to honor, remember, and never forget what happened that day and the lives lost. KUSI's Kacey McKinnon spoke with Louis Uridel and David Chiddick...

MiraCosta College's brewing program wins U.S. Open College Beer OCEANSIDE — MiraCosta College's BrewTech program earned the Grand National Championship title in the U.S. Open College Beer Championship, it was recently announced. First-time contender in the championship, MiraCosta College won gold medals for their hefeweizen, pale ale, spring IPA and stout, plus a silver for their raspberry Berliner. The...

