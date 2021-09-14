The lineup: Sports news in Elko

(ELKO, NV) Elko-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Indians split opening road trip RENO — The Elko boys soccer team’s record is even against 3A North competition. During the Indians’ opening road trip, they dropped their first match against Truckee but bounced back with a victory versus Reno. Versus Truckee. Elko fell behind by one in the first half, but played the Wolverines... Read more

Zeidler, Panthers blank Indians 23-0 ELKO— It’s hard to win football games when the offense is held to 26 yards in the first half and 101 for the ballgame. North Valleys’ defense dominated Elko on Thursday night in the Indians’ home opener and strolled to a 23-0 victory. The game started slowly offensively for both... Read more

Lady Spartans sweep Wooster in three sets SPRING CREEK — Although the Spring Creek volleyball team needed just three sets to beat Wooster on Friday night, the Lady Spartans were pushed in several frames by the Lady Colts. The first set was most lopsided of any frame, Spring Creek cruising to a 25-12 victory. However, the second... Read more

