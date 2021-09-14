The lineup: Sports news in Newberry

(NEWBERRY, SC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Newberry area.

North Greenville Downs Wolves 24-14 Box Score NEWBERRY, S.C. – North Greenville used a strong second quarter to defeat Newberry 24-14 Saturday night in the Wolves home opener. Neither team could put points up on the board to begin the game as the defenses bent but didn't break. The Crusaders finally broke the scoreless tie with a touchdown with just under four minutes to go in the first period. North Greenville added another touchdown early in the second quarter to take a two-touchdown lead over Newberry. Read more

Former TV sports director discusses Aiken's golf history Golf in Aiken has a past that is historically significant, Stan Byrdy told Rotary Club of Aiken on Monday. The former sports director at WJBF-TV and NBC Augusta spoke to the organization during its meeting at Newberry Hall. Byrdy talked about the founding of the Palmetto Golf Club in 1892... Read more

Chapin scores 21 unanswered point in comeback win over Newberry A 2nd win by a Region 3-2A team over a Class 5A opponent in Week 3 looked possible Monday night at Newberry High School. The host team Bulldogs held a 10-point lead on 8th ranked Chapin High School. In a span of 2 minutes and 20 seconds, the Eagles erased... Read more

