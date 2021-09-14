CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

The lineup: Sports news in Newberry

 6 days ago

(NEWBERRY, SC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Newberry area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Newberry / newberrywolves.com

North Greenville Downs Wolves 24-14

North Greenville Downs Wolves 24-14

Box Score NEWBERRY, S.C. – North Greenville used a strong second quarter to defeat Newberry 24-14 Saturday night in the Wolves home opener. Neither team could put points up on the board to begin the game as the defenses bent but didn't break. The Crusaders finally broke the scoreless tie with a touchdown with just under four minutes to go in the first period. North Greenville added another touchdown early in the second quarter to take a two-touchdown lead over Newberry. Read more

Aiken / postandcourier.com

Former TV sports director discusses Aiken's golf history

Former TV sports director discusses Aiken's golf history

Golf in Aiken has a past that is historically significant, Stan Byrdy told Rotary Club of Aiken on Monday. The former sports director at WJBF-TV and NBC Augusta spoke to the organization during its meeting at Newberry Hall. Byrdy talked about the founding of the Palmetto Golf Club in 1892... Read more

Chapin / lexingtonchronicle.com

Chapin scores 21 unanswered point in comeback win over Newberry

Chapin scores 21 unanswered point in comeback win over Newberry

A 2nd win by a Region 3-2A team over a Class 5A opponent in Week 3 looked possible Monday night at Newberry High School. The host team Bulldogs held a 10-point lead on 8th ranked Chapin High School. In a span of 2 minutes and 20 seconds, the Eagles erased... Read more

Newberry / newberryobserver.com

Benitez to lead Newberry College esports

Benitez to lead Newberry College esports

NEWBERRY — Newberry College’s esports program has found a new head coach in Ruben Benitez. Benitez previously served as a coach at Uptime Esports in Hanover, Massachusetts, a youth esports club. Before that, he was an esports coach and “League of Legends” team captain for Georgia Southern University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations in 2019. Read more

